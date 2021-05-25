Army of the Dead 2: Zack Snyder Says His Idea For The Sequel Is 'Insane', Netflix Yet To Confirm The Project

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead released last week on Netflix, and the makers are already in talks about a sequel to the film. According to reports, Netflix even before the film's release, had greenlit a prequel movie and an anime series, both of which will be released on Netflix later this year.

Zack reportedly will be working on a sequel story with a conclusion to Vanderohe's (Omari Hardwick) story arc at the end of the Army of the Dead. Notably, Vanderohe at the end of the first movie survived the nuclear blast that wiped out Las Vegas and hitched a plane ride to Mexico City. However, while on-board he finds out he has been infected by a zombie.

Reportedly, the story could continue when Vanderohe touches down in Mexico. He could have already turned into a zombie, thus creating an all-new outbreak south of the border.

Zack has planned what happens after the end of the first film with co-writer Shay Hatten. The filmmaker told Polygon that he knows "exactly what happens next, and it's insane." However, Netflix is to confirm the sequel just yet.

Notably, Zack Snyder directed the anime prequel series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas could also give some clues as to what happened to the characters from the Army of the Dead including Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, and Tig Notaro.

The anime will bring back the leading roles as they execute the rescue missions inside Las Vegas, which has been featured in the film's opening credits. The film will also dig into the backstories of the leading characters.

Meanwhile, the shoot of the prequel movie Army of Thieves was wrapped up in 2020. The film revolves around Matthias Schweighöfer's breakout character Ludwig Dieter. Produced by Zack Snyder and wife Deborah Snyder, the film will have "a romantic comedy heist film" and has an Italian Job vibe, said a report by IndieWire