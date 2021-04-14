Army Of The Dead Trailer: Dave Bautista & Huma Qureshi Attempt A $200 Million Heist In This Zombie Film

Zack Snyder's much-awaited zombie-heist film is all set to release on May 21, 2021. The makers finally unveiled the film's full-length trailer that gives a glimpse of a new kind of zombie species. The Army Of The Head lead by Dave Bautista, also marks the Hollywood debut of Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi.

Netflix on Twitter introduced the trailer as, "To get $200 million out of a zombie-infested Las Vegas, they have to go all in. ARMY OF THE DEAD, the new film from Zack Snyder. In select theaters May. On Netflix May 21. Money bagSkull and crossbones."

The trailer opens with Dave Bautista (Mr Mark) working at a run-down diner, being hired to pull off a heist of $200 million. He has been told that the money is just sitting beneath the Las Vegas strip, in the dead town. Dave who seems to be a retired army officer, proceeds to bring in a team of his own, convincing one of the members by saying 'it's time they did something for themselves.'

The trailer also gives a montage of all the members gathering as they make the heist plan. However, as soon as they get to Las Vegas, we find out why it is a dead city. The team begins to execute the plan for the heist amid a town full of smarter and faster zombies, who have their own zombie tigers. Take a look at the trailer,

Huma Qureshi makes a small appearance in the trailer, looking at something astonishing while in a chopper. The makers are yet to reveal details about her character, Geeta. It is unclear if she is a part of the heist team or works with casino boss Bly Tanaka, who hired Mark.

Apart from Dave Bautista and Huma Qureshi, the Netflix film Army of The Dead also stars, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighofer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raul Castillo, Samantha Win, Michael Cassidy, Richard Cetrone, and Garret Dillahunt.

