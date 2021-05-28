Arrest Warrant Issued Against Marilyn Manson For Assault, Lawyer Says 'This Whole Claim Is Ludicrous'

The Gilford Police Department in New Hampshire recently revealed through a Facebook post that an arrest warrant has been issued against Marilyn Manson. A TMZ report revealed that the warrant was issued on October 8, 2019, but the police department released a statement on May 25.

Game Of Thrones Star Esme Bianco Accuses Marilyn Manson Of Sexual Abuse: He Deserves To Be Behind Bars

Manson is facing charges of Class A misdemeanour, Simple Assault. The singer allegedly had spit on a videographer on August 18, 2019, during his concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. The TMZ report also revealed that a Class A misdemeanour in New Hampshire carries a possible jail sentence of less than a year and a fine of $2,000 or less.

Gilford Police Department's official statement said, "The Gilford Police Department has an active arrest warrant for Brian Hugh Warner (aka: Marilyn Manson) for two counts of Class A misdemeanour Simple Assault stemming from a 2019 incident at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. The alleged assaults involved a videographer. Mr Warner, his agent and legal counsel have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges."

Meanwhile, Manson's attorney Howard King has said that the claims of the videographer are ludicrous. In a statement to Pitchfork.com, the lawyer said, "This whole claim is ludicrous, but we remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout."

"It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera. This misdemeanour claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply," the statement added.

Evan Rachel Wood Reveals She Was 'Horrifically Abused' By Marilyn Manson For Years

This is not the first time Marilyn Manson has been charged with assault. Earlier this year, Manson was accused of charges like physical, psychological, and sexual abuse by a number of women, including his former girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood, Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell, Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco, and his former assistant Ashley Walters.

The star is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Notably, Bianco and Walters have also filed lawsuits against Manson for sexual assault and battery.