Ashton Kutcher Reveals Wife Mila Kunis Convinced Him To Sell His Ticket To Space

Ashton Kutcher who had bought a ticket to a space flight through Virgin Galactic, revealed that wife Mila Kunis convinced him to sell his ticket back to the company. The actor was Virgin Galactic's 500th paying customer when he bought the ticket in 2012.

Notably, earlier this month, Virgin Galactic conducted a successful test flight with its space plane VSS Unity. According to reports, the company has only one test flight left before trips start for customers who have paid for tickets.

Best known for roles in shows like That 70's Show and Two and a Half Men, the actor had bought the ticket back in 2012 and since, had got married to his former co-star Mila Kunis. They have two children Wyatt and Dimitri. The actor told Cheddar News in a recent interview that Mila convinced him the voyage was "not a smart family decision."

"I was supposed to be on the next flight, but I will not be on the next flight. My wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children. So I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic," he added.

Reportedly, Virgin Galactic has sold more than 600 tickets ranging in price from $200,000 to $250,000. Apart from Ashton, some of the other celebs who are supposed to board the flight include Russell Brand, Katy Perry, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lance Bass.

However, Ashton said that he hasn't given up on the dream of leaving the planet, and added, "At some point, I'm going to space.".