Asia Argento Accuses Fast And Furious Director Rob Cohen Of Sexual Assault: I Woke Up Naked In His Bed

Italian actor-director Asia Argento has accused Rob Cohen of sexual abuse. The actress who has been vocal about sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and was an early accuser of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, has also accused Cohen of drugging her.

During an interaction with an Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, she alleged that Cohen abused her and made her drink GHB, an anaesthetic associated with date rape. The publication quoted Asia Argento as saying, "At the time, I really didn't know what it was. I woke up in the morning naked in his bed."

She revealed that the assault took place while she was filming the 2002 film xXx, alongside Vin Diesel and Samuel L Jackson. Argento has reportedly opened up about the accusation in her upcoming autobiography Anatomy of a Wild Heart.

The Fast And Furious director's spokesperson has also released a statement claiming that the claims made by Argento are "absolutely false". The statement shared by Deadline said, "Mr Cohen categorically denies Asia Argento's accusation of assault against him as absolutely false. When they worked together, they had an excellent working relationship and Mr. Cohen considered her a friend, so this claim dating back to 2002 is bewildering, especially given what has been reported about her in recent years."

This is not the first time Cohen's name has been linked with a sexual abuse case. Back in 2019, a report by Huffington Post said Cohen was accused of allegedly sexually assaulting an unnamed victim while she was unconscious.

The incident had reportedly taken place in 2015, after the director had invited her in Manhattan to discuss a TV pilot. Meanwhile, Cohen's daughter Valkyrie Weather had also accused him of molesting her when she was a child. The filmmaker had denied the allegations in all cases.

