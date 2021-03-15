Avatar Beats Avengers: Endgame's Box Office Collection, Russo Brothers Say Passing The Gauntlet Back To You

James Cameron is currently busy shooting for the sequels of Avatar while the film was recently re-released in China, as the theatres opened for business once again in the country. The film was best known as the world's highest-grossing film for over a decade, with a collection of $2.7897 billion worldwide until Avengers: Endgame surpassed it in 2019 by earning $2.7902 billion in global ticket sales.

According to reports, the re-release has brought the sci-fi film back on the top spot by grossing $3.5 million, pushing its total to a historic $2.7926 billion. Marvel Studios and Russo Brothers congratulated the makers of Avatar for achieving the feat once again with beautiful artwork shared on social media pages.

Russo Brothers took to their social media accounts and shared a creative post made by Boss Logic. The picture shows Avengers: Endgame getting disintegrated while Avatar replaces it. The filmmakers captioned the post as, "Passing the gauntlet back to you... @JimCameron Thanks for the beautiful art @bosslogic."

Take a look:

Passing the gauntlet back to you... @JimCameron



Thanks for the beautiful art @bosslogic. pic.twitter.com/URSxUMzf8D — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 13, 2021

Marvel Studios also reacted to Avatar winning back the top spot and said, "Congratulations to @JimCameron, @JonLandau, and ALL of Na'vi Nation for reclaiming the box office crown! We love you, 3000. @OfficialAvatar."

A Deadline report quoted Avatar producer Jon Landau as saying, "We are proud to reach this great milestone, but Jim and I are most thrilled that the film is back in theatres during these unprecedented times, and we want to thank our Chinese fans for their support. We are hard at work on the next Avatar films and look forward to sharing the continuation of this epic story for years to come."

Avatar is not James Cameron's first film to become one of the highest-grossing films worldwide. Leonardo Dicaprio and Kate Winslet's Titanic has also been in the top ten list since its release. Meanwhile, Cameron has scheduled to release four Avatar sequels starting in December 2022 till December 2028.

The franchise now owned by Disney is all set to release Avatar 2 in 2022 starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana alongside an additional star cast including, Kate Winslet, Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel and CJ Jones.

