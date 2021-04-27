Avengers: Endgame Cast Celebrates Second Anniversary; Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr Say 'Love You All 3000'

Avengers: Endgame has been one of the most talked-about films in Hollywood, even after two years since its release. The film that marked the end of Phase 3 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also concluded stories of two leading MCU characters- Iron Man aka Tony Stark and Steve Roger's Captain American.

Robert Downey Jr kickstarted the MCU with his character as the genius billionaire Stark/ Iron Man over a decade ago. Recalling the end of his character's journey, Downey wrote on Instagram, "Cannot believe it's been two years since Endgame. #LoveYouAll3000."

He also shared a glimpse of a deleted scene from the last movie in the post. Take a look:

Mark Ruffalo who plays Bruce Banner aka the Hulk, also took to Instagram to celebrate the historic film's second anniversary. He shared a picture of him with co-stars Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Jeremy Renner.

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday (April 27), Ruffalo wrote "Can't believe it's been two years since the premiere of #AvengersEndgame Love you all 3000." He also congratulated fellow MCU stars for their recent show releases and added, "Congrats to Elizabeth Olsen, @paulbettany, @anthonymackie, @imsebastianstan, and all our extended MCU family newly introduced in their shows so far." He wrote, "Excited to see what's next for @twhiddleston & @jeremyrenner!"

Meanwhile, Russo brothers - Anthony and Joe, shared behind-the-scene pictures of the cast from the sets. The caption read, "2 years since the release of Endgame... Which theater did you see it in for the first time?"

After the success of Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany starring in WandaVision and Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, fans are most excited for what the MCU has to offer in Phase four. In the meanwhile, Tom Hiddleston will be returning on Disney+ Hotstar with and as Loki on June 11, 2021.