BAFTA 2021 Complete Winners List: Chloé Zhao's Nomadland Bags Four Major Honours At Awards Night
BAFTA 2021 hosted by Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary on Sunday, April 11 2021. The second night of the BAFTAs awarded 17 prizes in total with presenters from London as well as Los Angeles. BAFTA this year did not see any live audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic, instead had a live virtual audience. All the winners and nominees joined in from their homes to attend the awards night.
Some of the biggest awards for the night were bagged by Nomadland, the leading star Frances McDormand, and director Chloé Zhao for best film, best actor (female) and best director. With the best director win, Chloé Zhao has become the second woman to win the best director in 53 years of BAFTA history.
Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary begin the second night of the ceremony with a tribute to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Edith thanked him and the Queen for their support for BAFTA over the years, which made it possible for them to go on and honour the best artists in the industry.
Lim Payne then opened the night with a real-time augmented reality performance. While the performance went well, fans were not impressed with the augmented reality version of the singer.
Here is the complete winners list;
Best Film
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland (Winner)
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Leading Actress
Bukky Bakray, Rocks
Radha Blank, The 40-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland (Winner)
Wunmi Mosaku, His House
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Best Leading Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins, The Father (Winner)
Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Supporting Actress
Niamh Algar, Calm with Horses
Kosar Ali, Rocks
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe, County Lines
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari (Winner)
Best Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah (Winner)
Barry Keoghan, Calm with Horses
Alan Kim, Minari
Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami...
Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Outstanding British Film
Calm with Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman (Winner)
Rocks
Saint Maud
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
His House (Winner)
Limbo
Moffie
Rocks
Saint Maud
Best Film Not in the English Language
Another Round (Winner)
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Documentary
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher (Winner)
The Social Dilemma
Best Animated Film
Onward
Soul (Winner)
Wolfwalkers
Best Director
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland (Winner)
Jasmila Zbanic, Quo Vadis, Aida?
Sarah Gavron, Rocks
Best Original Screenplay
Another Round
Mank
Promising Young Woman (Winner)
Rocks
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Dig
The Father (Winner)
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
The White Tiger
Best Original Score
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Promising Young Woman
Soul (Winner)
Best Casting
Calm with Horses
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Rocks (winner)
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
The Mauritanian
News of the World
Nomadland (Winner)
Best Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal (Winner)
The Trial of the Chicago 7
