      BAFTA 2021 Complete Winners List: Chloé Zhao's Nomadland Bags Four Major Honours At Awards Night

      BAFTA 2021 hosted by Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary on Sunday, April 11 2021. The second night of the BAFTAs awarded 17 prizes in total with presenters from London as well as Los Angeles. BAFTA this year did not see any live audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic, instead had a live virtual audience. All the winners and nominees joined in from their homes to attend the awards night.

      BAFTA 2021

      Some of the biggest awards for the night were bagged by Nomadland, the leading star Frances McDormand, and director Chloé Zhao for best film, best actor (female) and best director. With the best director win, Chloé Zhao has become the second woman to win the best director in 53 years of BAFTA history.

      Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary begin the second night of the ceremony with a tribute to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Edith thanked him and the Queen for their support for BAFTA over the years, which made it possible for them to go on and honour the best artists in the industry.

      Lim Payne then opened the night with a real-time augmented reality performance. While the performance went well, fans were not impressed with the augmented reality version of the singer.

      Here is the complete winners list;

      Best Film

      The Father

      The Mauritanian

      Nomadland (Winner)

      Promising Young Woman

      The Trial of the Chicago 7

      Best Leading Actress

      Bukky Bakray, Rocks

      Radha Blank, The 40-Year-Old Version

      Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

      Frances McDormand, Nomadland (Winner)

      Wunmi Mosaku, His House

      Alfre Woodard, Clemency

      Best Leading Actor

      Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

      Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

      Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

      Anthony Hopkins, The Father (Winner)

      Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round

      Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

      Best Supporting Actress

      Niamh Algar, Calm with Horses

      Kosar Ali, Rocks

      Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

      Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah

      Ashley Madekwe, County Lines

      Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari (Winner)

      Best Supporting Actor

      Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah (Winner)

      Barry Keoghan, Calm with Horses

      Alan Kim, Minari

      Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami...

      Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods

      Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

      Outstanding British Film

      Calm with Horses

      The Dig

      The Father

      His House

      Limbo

      The Mauritanian

      Mogul Mowgli

      Promising Young Woman (Winner)

      Rocks

      Saint Maud

      Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

      His House (Winner)

      Limbo

      Moffie

      Rocks

      Saint Maud

      Best Film Not in the English Language

      Another Round (Winner)

      Dear Comrades!

      Les Misérables

      Minari

      Quo Vadis, Aida?

      Best Documentary

      Collective

      David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

      The Dissident

      My Octopus Teacher (Winner)

      The Social Dilemma

      Best Animated Film

      Onward

      Soul (Winner)

      Wolfwalkers

      Best Director

      Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

      Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth

      Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

      Chloe Zhao, Nomadland (Winner)

      Jasmila Zbanic, Quo Vadis, Aida?

      Sarah Gavron, Rocks

      Best Original Screenplay

      Another Round

      Mank

      Promising Young Woman (Winner)

      Rocks

      The Trial of the Chicago 7

      Best Adapted Screenplay

      The Dig

      The Father (Winner)

      The Mauritanian

      Nomadland

      The White Tiger

      Best Original Score

      Mank

      Minari

      News of the World

      Promising Young Woman

      Soul (Winner)

      Best Casting

      Calm with Horses

      Judas and the Black Messiah

      Minari

      Promising Young Woman

      Rocks (winner)

      Best Cinematography

      Judas and the Black Messiah

      Mank

      The Mauritanian

      News of the World

      Nomadland (Winner)

      Best Editing

      The Father

      Nomadland

      Promising Young Woman

      Sound of Metal (Winner)

      The Trial of the Chicago 7

      ALSO READ: BAFTA 2021 Film Awards Winners List: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Mank, & Tenet Win Big On Opening Night

      ALSO READ: BAFTA Awards 2021: Priyanka Chopra, Prince William, Leslie Odom Jr Set To Present & Perform On Opening Night

