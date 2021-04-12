BAFTA 2021 Complete Winners List: Chloé Zhao's Nomadland Bags Four Major Honours At Awards Night

BAFTA 2021 hosted by Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary on Sunday, April 11 2021. The second night of the BAFTAs awarded 17 prizes in total with presenters from London as well as Los Angeles. BAFTA this year did not see any live audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic, instead had a live virtual audience. All the winners and nominees joined in from their homes to attend the awards night.

Some of the biggest awards for the night were bagged by Nomadland, the leading star Frances McDormand, and director Chloé Zhao for best film, best actor (female) and best director. With the best director win, Chloé Zhao has become the second woman to win the best director in 53 years of BAFTA history.

Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary begin the second night of the ceremony with a tribute to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Edith thanked him and the Queen for their support for BAFTA over the years, which made it possible for them to go on and honour the best artists in the industry.

Lim Payne then opened the night with a real-time augmented reality performance. While the performance went well, fans were not impressed with the augmented reality version of the singer.

Here is the complete winners list;

Best Film

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland (Winner)

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Leading Actress

Bukky Bakray, Rocks

Radha Blank, The 40-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland (Winner)

Wunmi Mosaku, His House

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Best Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins, The Father (Winner)

Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar, Calm with Horses

Kosar Ali, Rocks

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe, County Lines

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari (Winner)

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah (Winner)

Barry Keoghan, Calm with Horses

Alan Kim, Minari

Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami...

Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Outstanding British Film

Calm with Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman (Winner)

Rocks

Saint Maud

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

His House (Winner)

Limbo

Moffie

Rocks

Saint Maud

Best Film Not in the English Language

Another Round (Winner)

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Documentary

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher (Winner)

The Social Dilemma

Best Animated Film

Onward

Soul (Winner)

Wolfwalkers

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland (Winner)

Jasmila Zbanic, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Sarah Gavron, Rocks

Best Original Screenplay

Another Round

Mank

Promising Young Woman (Winner)

Rocks

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Dig

The Father (Winner)

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

The White Tiger

Best Original Score

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Promising Young Woman

Soul (Winner)

Best Casting

Calm with Horses

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Rocks (winner)

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

The Mauritanian

News of the World

Nomadland (Winner)

Best Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal (Winner)

The Trial of the Chicago 7

