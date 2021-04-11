    For Quick Alerts
      BAFTA 2021 Film Awards Winners List: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Mank, & Tenet Win Big On Opening Night

      By
      |

      The opening night of the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards took place on Saturday, April 10, 2021. The first awards night honoured the film craft winners with a virtual ceremony. Hosted by radio and TV presenter Clara Amfo, the night saw winners from Best Picture nominees like Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Mank, Tenet and Sound of Metal.

      bafta

      Reportedly, the awards ceremony was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m local time (UK) but was pushed back by an hour. Clara Amfo opened the ceremony by reading a tribute to Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away on Friday at the age of 99. "The Duke of Edinburgh occupies a very special place in BAFTA history and he will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family," the Variety.com report quoted Clara.

      Prince William who has been serving as president of BAFTA since 2010, was scheduled to attend the proceedings but pulled out from both nights following the death of his grandfather.

      Here is a complete list of Saturday's winners:

      Best Production Desing

      Winner: Mank - Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

      The Dig - Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald

      The Father - Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

      News of the World - David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

      Rebecca - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

      Best Make-up and hair

      Winner: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Matiki Anoff, Larry M Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal

      The Dig - Jenny Shircore

      Hillbilly Elegy - Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle

      Mank - Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

      Pinocchio - Mark Coulier

      Best Sound

      Winner: Sound of Metal - Jamie Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortes, Michelle Couttolenc

      Greyhound - Beau Borders, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Warren Shaw, David Wyman

      News of the World - Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney

      Nomadland - Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M Wolf Snyder

      Soul - Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker

      Best Special Visual Effects

      Winner: Tenet - Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

      Greyhound - Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt

      The Midnight Sky - Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins

      Mulan - Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury

      The One and Only Ivan - Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher

      Best Casting

      Winner: Rocks - Lucy Pardee

      Calm With Horses - Shaheen Baig

      Judas and the Black Messiah - Alexa L Fogel

      Minari - Julia Kim

      Promising Young Woman - Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu

      Best British short film

      Winner: The Present

      Eyelash

      Lizard

      Lucky Break

      Miss Curvy

      Best British short animation

      Winner: The Owl and the Pussycat

      The Fire Next Time

      The Song of A Lost Boy

      The second BAFTA Awards 2021 night scheduled for April 11, will be hosted by Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary. Reportedly the awards ceremony will honour winners of 17 award categories including Best Picture, Best Actors Male and Female.

