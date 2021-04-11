BAFTA 2021 Film Awards Winners List: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Mank, & Tenet Win Big On Opening Night
The opening night of the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards took place on Saturday, April 10, 2021. The first awards night honoured the film craft winners with a virtual ceremony. Hosted by radio and TV presenter Clara Amfo, the night saw winners from Best Picture nominees like Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Mank, Tenet and Sound of Metal.
Reportedly, the awards ceremony was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m local time (UK) but was pushed back by an hour. Clara Amfo opened the ceremony by reading a tribute to Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away on Friday at the age of 99. "The Duke of Edinburgh occupies a very special place in BAFTA history and he will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family," the Variety.com report quoted Clara.
Prince William who has been serving as president of BAFTA since 2010, was scheduled to attend the proceedings but pulled out from both nights following the death of his grandfather.
Here is a complete list of Saturday's winners:
Best Production Desing
Winner: Mank - Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
The Dig - Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
The Father - Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
News of the World - David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
Rebecca - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Best Make-up and hair
Winner: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Matiki Anoff, Larry M Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal
The Dig - Jenny Shircore
Hillbilly Elegy - Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle
Mank - Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
Pinocchio - Mark Coulier
Best Sound
Winner: Sound of Metal - Jamie Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortes, Michelle Couttolenc
Greyhound - Beau Borders, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Warren Shaw, David Wyman
News of the World - Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney
Nomadland - Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M Wolf Snyder
Soul - Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker
Best Special Visual Effects
Winner: Tenet - Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley
Greyhound - Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt
The Midnight Sky - Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins
Mulan - Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury
The One and Only Ivan - Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
Best Casting
Winner: Rocks - Lucy Pardee
Calm With Horses - Shaheen Baig
Judas and the Black Messiah - Alexa L Fogel
Minari - Julia Kim
Promising Young Woman - Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu
Best British short film
Winner: The Present
Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky Break
Miss Curvy
Best British short animation
Winner: The Owl and the Pussycat
The Fire Next Time
The Song of A Lost Boy
The second BAFTA Awards 2021 night scheduled for April 11, will be hosted by Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary. Reportedly the awards ceremony will honour winners of 17 award categories including Best Picture, Best Actors Male and Female.
ALSO READ: BAFTA Film Awards 2021 Complete Nominations List; Awards Ceremony To Be Held On April 11
ALSO READ: BAFTA Awards 2021: Priyanka Chopra, Prince William, Leslie Odom Jr Set To Present & Perform On Opening Night