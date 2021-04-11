BAFTA 2021 Film Awards Winners List: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Mank, & Tenet Win Big On Opening Night

The opening night of the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards took place on Saturday, April 10, 2021. The first awards night honoured the film craft winners with a virtual ceremony. Hosted by radio and TV presenter Clara Amfo, the night saw winners from Best Picture nominees like Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Mank, Tenet and Sound of Metal.

Reportedly, the awards ceremony was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m local time (UK) but was pushed back by an hour. Clara Amfo opened the ceremony by reading a tribute to Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away on Friday at the age of 99. "The Duke of Edinburgh occupies a very special place in BAFTA history and he will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family," the Variety.com report quoted Clara.

Prince William who has been serving as president of BAFTA since 2010, was scheduled to attend the proceedings but pulled out from both nights following the death of his grandfather.

Here is a complete list of Saturday's winners:

Best Production Desing

Winner: Mank - Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

The Dig - Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald

The Father - Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

News of the World - David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

Rebecca - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Best Make-up and hair

Winner: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Matiki Anoff, Larry M Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal

The Dig - Jenny Shircore

Hillbilly Elegy - Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle

Mank - Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

Pinocchio - Mark Coulier

Best Sound

Winner: Sound of Metal - Jamie Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortes, Michelle Couttolenc

Greyhound - Beau Borders, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Warren Shaw, David Wyman

News of the World - Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney

Nomadland - Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M Wolf Snyder

Soul - Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker

Best Special Visual Effects

Winner: Tenet - Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

Greyhound - Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt

The Midnight Sky - Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins

Mulan - Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury

The One and Only Ivan - Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher

Best Casting

Winner: Rocks - Lucy Pardee

Calm With Horses - Shaheen Baig

Judas and the Black Messiah - Alexa L Fogel

Minari - Julia Kim

Promising Young Woman - Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu

Best British short film

Winner: The Present

Eyelash

Lizard

Lucky Break

Miss Curvy

Best British short animation

Winner: The Owl and the Pussycat

The Fire Next Time

The Song of A Lost Boy

The second BAFTA Awards 2021 night scheduled for April 11, will be hosted by Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary. Reportedly the awards ceremony will honour winners of 17 award categories including Best Picture, Best Actors Male and Female.

