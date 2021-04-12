BAFTA 2021 Most Memorable Moments: Youn Yuh-Jung's Acceptance Speech, Bukky Bakray's Rising Star Win & More

BAFTA Pays Tribute To Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan Among Other British Icons

Actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan were among the list of late icons who were paid a special tribute to at the 74th British Academy for Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards.

The video started with a tribute to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and featured Irrfan dialogue from his 2012 Hollywood film Life Of Pi. Some of the other icons mentioned in the clip were Sean Connery, Kirk Douglas, Chadwick Boseman and others.

Youn Yuh-Jung's Acceptance Speech

Minari's Youn Yuh-Jung bagged the award for the Best Supporting Actress. After looking surprised to have been named as the winner, she proceeded to give a playful and funny acceptance speech.

Minari actress said, "Thank you so much for this award. Every award is meaningful, but this one, especially being recognized by British people, known as snobbish people and they approve me as a good actor, I am very happy. Thank you so much."

Bukky Bakray's Win Rising Star Award

Bukky after making her debut in the movie Rocks also bagged her first nominations with the film and won the Best Rising Star Award.

During her acceptance speech, Bukky paid tribute to US rapper and actor DMX who died at the age of 50 on Saturday (April 10). She said, 'I want to say sleep well to DMX'.

She went on to share she didn't think she was going to win. "I'm hyped I'm slightly jaded, I don't know how to feel, I don't know how to feel I really don't. When we filmed Rocks I didn't think, I thought 100 people would watch the film max."

Bukky was also nominated for the Best Actress Award, which she lost to Nomadland's Frances McDormand.

Priyanka Chopra's Presenter Speech & Red Carpet Look

Priyanka Chopra was one of the very first presenters at the BAFTA 2021 ceremony. While announcing the winner for Best Animated Film, the global star gave a funny speech about the pandemic.

She took a moment to express her love for the fictional animated world. She said, "Animated film characters have had a great year -- no social distancing, no quarantine. It's a great time to be a cartoon."

The actress is also making headlines for her dazzling outfit for the awards nights. Chopra arrived at the presenter's red carpet with Nick Jonas by her side.

Reactions To Liam Payne's Augmented Reality Performance

Liam Payne opened the BAFTA 2021 Awards ceremony with a beautiful performance. However, it was his holographic partner on the stage that fans couldn't stop talking about.

Many took to Twitter comparing Liam's augmented self and compared it to barbie figures, and old animated films. Meanwhile, others were shocked by Liam's new look at the awards night.