BAFTA 2021: Phoebe Dynevor, Priyanka Chopra, Cynthia Erivo Dazzle At The Red Carpet

The 74th British Academy for Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards, gave the audience a look at the first Red carpet for the 2021 awards season. While the red carpet was scaled back to just presenters, the nominees who attended virtually also showed off their outfits with an awards ceremony Instagram photoshoot for one of the biggest night of the year.

Priyanka Chopra, who presented at BAFTA 2021 featured two chic looks at the awards night. The actress shared pictures of her first look on her Instagram account, donning a silk mikado jacket with a plissé skirt by Ronald Van Der Kemp. Chopra dazzled in the ensemble which was hand-painted, beaded and features pleated butterflies.

While walking the red carpet with Nick Jonas, Chopra was seen in a red, while ensemble by Spanish designer Pertegaz, take a look:

Meanwhile, Netflix's newest superstars, Bridgerton actor Phoebe Dynevor dazzled fans with a traditional black dress. The actress was seen on the red carpet, donning a Louis Vuitton full-length gown.

Maria Bakalova had a princess moment at the awards night. She shared pictures on her Instagram account in a pastel gown by Giorgio Armani.

Actress Rose Bryne added a contemporary twist to a black suit. Adding from LA, the actress was seen donning a midriff-baring tailored suit with a pair of black, open-toe heels.

On the other hand, Cynthia Erivo is one of the very few actors who went all out for the red carpet this year. The actress wore a statement piece by Louis Vuitton. The silver and gold dress was matched with strappy heels and studded loop earrings.

Take a look at some more looks from the awards night,

Every year, fans are excited for Duke of Cambridge, Prince William's attendance at the BAFTA Awards Night alongside Duchess of Cambridge Kate. However, the couple cancelled their appearance in the wake of Prince William's grandfather Prince Philip's death. Prince William has served as president at the BAFTA organisation since 2010, while late Prince Philip had been associated with the BAFTAs between 1959 and 1965.

