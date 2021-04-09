BAFTA Awards 2021: Prince William, Priyanka Chopra, Leslie Odom Jr Set To Present & Perform On Opening Night

The British Academy Film Awards, more popularly known as BAFTA Awards, is set to be held on April 10 and 11, 2021. It will have a star-studded line-up of presenters, including Prince William, Renée Zellweger, Leslie Odom Jr, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and others.

Hosted by Clara Amfo, the BAFTA Film Awards 2021 on the opening night will be honouring winners of eight craft categories like Best Costume, Best Production Design and more. The awards will be presented by a panel of guests including Rhianna Dhillon and Joanna Scanlan. Reportedly on April 10, Noel Clarke will be recognized with the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award and Ang Lee will be honoured with the BAFTA Fellowship on April 11.

The opening night will also include a performance by supporting actor nominee Leslie Odom Jr, who will be singing 'Speak Now' from the film One Night in Miami... .

Meanwhile, Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge will be seen in conversation with BAFTA award-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan and makeup and hair designer Sharon Martin on the pandemic's effect on the craft of filmmaking.

The second BAFTA Awards 2021 night on April 11 will be hosted by Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary. A total of 17 award categories will be presented throughout the ceremony by celebrities like Asim Chaudhry, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Cookson, Phoebe Dynevor, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cynthia Erivo, Hugh Grant, Richard E Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Felicity Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, Pedro Pascal and Jonathan Pryce.

Live audience will not be a part of the ceremony due to the surging COVID-19 cases, and all nominees will be attending through a virtual platform. Meanwhile, a few presenters will also be joining from a studio in Los Angeles including Rose Byrne, Andra Day, Anna Kendrick and Renée Zellweger.

Reportedly, Prince William will make a second appearance during BAFTA delivering a speech via video, that will celebrate the resilience of the film industry over the last year. For the unversed, Prince William has been serving as president of BAFTA since 2010.

Platinum-selling artist Liam Payne is set to open the musical acts of the night, followed by Celeste performing 'Hear My Voice' from best film nominee The Trial of the Chicago 7. A duet will also be performed by Leslie Odom Jr from Los Angeles and Corinne Bailey Rae in London. The duo will be singing 'A Change is Gonna Come' featured in One Night in Miami...

