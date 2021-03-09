BAFTA Film Awards 2021 Complete Nominations List; Awards Ceremony To Be Held On April 11
The nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards 2021 have been announced on Tuesday. The ceremony will be held virtually on April 11 out of London’s Royal Albert Hall. The 2021 nominations were announced by BAFTA chairman Krishnendu Majumdar. He was joined by actresses Aisling Bea and Susan Wokoma.
In the film category, Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland and Sarah Gavron’s Rocks lead the way for this year with seven nominations each. Four films followed closely behind with six nominations each namely The Father, Promising Young Woman, Minari and Mank. The other big highlight this year is that four women have been nominated in the Best Director category. Indian actor Adarsh Gourav also landed himself a best actor nomination for his breakout performance in the Ramin Bahrani directorial The White Tiger.
Here's the Complete List of BAFTA Film Awards 2021 Nominations:
Best Film
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Outstanding British film
Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
Leading Actress
Bukky Bakray - Rocks
Radha Blank - The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku - His House
Alfre Woodard - Clemency
Leading Actor
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav - The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Mads Mikkelsen - Another Round
Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian
Supporting Actress
Niamh Algar - Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali - Rocks
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback - Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe - County Lines
Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari
Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan - Calm With Horses
Alan Kim - Minari
Leslie Odom Jr - One Night In Miami...
Clarke Peters - Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
Director
Another Round - Thomas Vinterberg
Babyteeth - Shannon Murphy
Minari - Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
Quo Vadis, Aida? - Jasmila Žbanić
Rocks - Sarah Gavron
EE Rising Star Award (Voted For By The Public)
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Bukky Bakray
Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù
Conrad Khan
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
His House - Remi Weekes (writer/director)
Limbo - Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer)
Moffie - Jack Sidey (writer/producer)
Rocks - Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)
Saint Maud - Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer)
Film Not In The English Language
Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Documentary
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma
Animated Film
Onward
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Original Screenplay
Another Round - Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
Mank - Jack Fincher
Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell
Rocks - Theresa Ikoko
The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Aaron Sorkin
Adapted Screenplay
The Dig - Moira Buffini
The Father - Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
The Mauritanian - Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven
Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
The White Tiger - Ramin Bahrani
Original Score
Mank - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Minari - Emile Mosseri
News of the World - James Newton Howard
Promising Young Woman - Anthony Willis
Soul - Jon Batiste
Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah - Sean Bobbitt
Mank - Erik Messerschmidt
The Mauritanian - Alwin H Küchler
News of the World - Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland - Joshua James Richards
Costume Design
Ammonite - Michael O'Connor
The Dig - Alice Babidge
Emma - Alexandra Byrne
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Ann Roth
Mank - Trish Summerville
Editing
The Father - Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman - Frédéric Thoraval
Sound of Metal - Mikkel EG Nielsen
The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Alan Baumgarten
Production Design
The Dig - Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
The Father - Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
Mank - Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
News of the World - David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
Rebecca - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Make-Up And Hair
The Dig - Jenny Shircore
Hillbilly Elegy - Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Matiki Anoff, Larry M Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal
Mank - Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
Pinocchio - Mark Coulier
Best Sound
Greyhound - nominees TBC
News of the World - Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney
Nomadland - Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M Wolf Snyder
Soul - Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker
Sound of Metal - Jamie Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortes, Michelle Couttolenc
Best Special Visual Effects
Greyhound - Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt
The Midnight Sky - Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins
Mulan - Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury
The One and Only Ivan - Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
Tenet - Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley
Best Casting
Calm With Horses - Shaheen Baig
Judas and the Black Messiah - Alexa L Fogel
Minari - Julia Kim
Promising Young Woman - Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu
Rocks - Lucy Pardee
British Short Film
Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky Break
Miss Curvy
The Present
British Short Animation
The Fire Next Time
The Owl and the Pussycat
The Song of A Lost Boy
