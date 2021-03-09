BAFTA Film Awards 2021 Complete Nominations List; Awards Ceremony To Be Held On April 11

    For Quick Alerts
      The nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards 2021 have been announced on Tuesday. The ceremony will be held virtually on April 11 out of London’s Royal Albert Hall. The 2021 nominations were announced by BAFTA chairman Krishnendu Majumdar. He was joined by actresses Aisling Bea and Susan Wokoma.

      BAFTA

      In the film category, Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland and Sarah Gavron’s Rocks lead the way for this year with seven nominations each. Four films followed closely behind with six nominations each namely The Father, Promising Young Woman, Minari and Mank. The other big highlight this year is that four women have been nominated in the Best Director category. Indian actor Adarsh Gourav also landed himself a best actor nomination for his breakout performance in the Ramin Bahrani directorial The White Tiger.

      Here's the Complete List of BAFTA Film Awards 2021 Nominations:

      Best Film

      The Father

      The Mauritanian

      Nomadland

      Promising Young Woman

      The Trial of the Chicago 7

      Outstanding British film

      Calm With Horses

      The Dig

      The Father

      His House

      Limbo

      The Mauritanian

      Mogul Mowgli

      Promising Young Woman

      Rocks

      Saint Maud

      Leading Actress

      Bukky Bakray - Rocks

      Radha Blank - The Forty-Year-Old Version

      Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

      Frances McDormand - Nomadland

      Wunmi Mosaku - His House

      Alfre Woodard - Clemency

      Leading Actor

      Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

      Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

      Adarsh Gourav - The White Tiger

      Anthony Hopkins - The Father

      Mads Mikkelsen - Another Round

      Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian

      Supporting Actress

      Niamh Algar - Calm With Horses

      Kosar Ali - Rocks

      Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

      Dominique Fishback - Judas and the Black Messiah

      Ashley Madekwe - County Lines

      Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari

      Supporting Actor

      Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

      Barry Keoghan - Calm With Horses

      Alan Kim - Minari

      Leslie Odom Jr - One Night In Miami...

      Clarke Peters - Da 5 Bloods

      Paul Raci - Sound of Metal

      Director

      Another Round - Thomas Vinterberg

      Babyteeth - Shannon Murphy

      Minari - Lee Isaac Chung

      Nomadland - Chloé Zhao

      Quo Vadis, Aida? - Jasmila Žbanić

      Rocks - Sarah Gavron

      EE Rising Star Award (Voted For By The Public)

      Kingsley Ben-Adir

      Morfydd Clark

      Bukky Bakray

      Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù

      Conrad Khan

      Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

      His House - Remi Weekes (writer/director)

      Limbo - Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer)

      Moffie - Jack Sidey (writer/producer)

      Rocks - Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)

      Saint Maud - Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer)

      Film Not In The English Language

      Another Round

      Dear Comrades!

      Les Misérables

      Minari

      Quo Vadis, Aida?

      Documentary

      Collective

      David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

      The Dissident

      My Octopus Teacher

      The Social Dilemma

      Animated Film

      Onward

      Soul

      Wolfwalkers

      Original Screenplay

      Another Round - Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg

      Mank - Jack Fincher

      Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell

      Rocks - Theresa Ikoko

      The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Aaron Sorkin

      Adapted Screenplay

      The Dig - Moira Buffini

      The Father - Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

      The Mauritanian - Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven

      Nomadland - Chloé Zhao

      The White Tiger - Ramin Bahrani

      Original Score

      Mank - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

      Minari - Emile Mosseri

      News of the World - James Newton Howard

      Promising Young Woman - Anthony Willis

      Soul - Jon Batiste

      Cinematography

      Judas and the Black Messiah - Sean Bobbitt

      Mank - Erik Messerschmidt

      The Mauritanian - Alwin H Küchler

      News of the World - Dariusz Wolski

      Nomadland - Joshua James Richards

      Costume Design

      Ammonite - Michael O'Connor

      The Dig - Alice Babidge

      Emma - Alexandra Byrne

      Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Ann Roth

      Mank - Trish Summerville

      Editing

      The Father - Yorgos Lamprinos

      Nomadland - Chloé Zhao

      Promising Young Woman - Frédéric Thoraval

      Sound of Metal - Mikkel EG Nielsen

      The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Alan Baumgarten

      Production Design

      The Dig - Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald

      The Father - Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

      Mank - Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

      News of the World - David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

      Rebecca - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

      Make-Up And Hair

      The Dig - Jenny Shircore

      Hillbilly Elegy - Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle

      Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Matiki Anoff, Larry M Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal

      Mank - Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

      Pinocchio - Mark Coulier

      Best Sound

      Greyhound - nominees TBC

      News of the World - Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney

      Nomadland - Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M Wolf Snyder

      Soul - Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker

      Sound of Metal - Jamie Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortes, Michelle Couttolenc

      Best Special Visual Effects

      Greyhound - Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt

      The Midnight Sky - Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins

      Mulan - Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury

      The One and Only Ivan - Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher

      Tenet - Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

      Best Casting

      Calm With Horses - Shaheen Baig

      Judas and the Black Messiah - Alexa L Fogel

      Minari - Julia Kim

      Promising Young Woman - Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu

      Rocks - Lucy Pardee

      British Short Film

      Eyelash

      Lizard

      Lucky Break

      Miss Curvy

      The Present

      British Short Animation

      The Fire Next Time

      The Owl and the Pussycat

      The Song of A Lost Boy

      Tuesday, March 9, 2021
