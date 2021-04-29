BAFTA TV Awards 2021 Nominations: Small Axe, The Crown, I May Destroy You Lead The List

The BAFTA TV Awards 2021 nominations list is out and it includes shows like The Crown, Small Axe and I May Destroy You triumphing as the top contenders. The Crown that chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II has received ten nominations for BAFTA awards. The show has been nominated in the Best Drama Series category while Josh O'Connor has received a nomination in the Leading Actor category for his portrayal of Prince Charles in the show.

On the other hand, Small Axe that revolves around the life of the West Indian community in London during the early 1960s to 1980s, has received a whopping fifteen nominations. Director Steve McQueen has received a nomination in the Best Director category. The cast members of the show like John Boyega, Letitia Wright, Shaun Parkes, Micheal Ward and Malachi Kirby have received nominations for their performances in the same. The show has also received a nomination for the Best Miniseries.

Also Read: House Of The Dragon Is Officially In Production, GOT Prequel To Star The Crown's Matt Smith

Also Read: SAG Awards 2021 Full Winners List: Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, The Crown Bag Big Honours

The show Normal People that is based on author Sally Rooney's novel has received seven nominations. On the other hand, I May Destroy You that deals with a woman battling sexual assault has received eight nominations. Well, the awards will be handed out in two ceremonies, one will be the craft categories on May 24 and the rest of them will be handed out at a televised event on June 6.

Check out the entire list of nominations.

Drama Series

Gangs Of London

I Hate Suzie

Save Me Too

The Crown

Comedy Entertainment Programme

Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe

Rob & Romesh Vs

The Big Narstie Show

The Ranganation

Entertainment Performance

Adam Hills, The Last Leg

Bradley Walsh, Beat The Chasers

Claudia Winkleman, Strictly Come Dancing

David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You? At Christmas

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show

Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation

Entertainment Programme

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Life & Rhymes

Strictly Come Dancing

The Masked Singer

Factual Series

Crime & Punishment

Hospital

Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency

Once Upon A Time In Iraq

Leading Actress

Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Hayley Squires, Adult Material

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Letitia Wright, Small Axe

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education

Daisy Haggard, Breeders

Daisy May Cooper, This Country

Emma Mackey, Sex Education

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam

Mae Martin, Feel Good

International

Little America

Lovecraft Country

Unorthodox

Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville)

Leading Actor

John Boyega, Small Axe

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Shaun Parkes, Small Axe

Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

Charlie Cooper, This Country

Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education

Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner

Reece Shearsmith, Inside No 9

Mini-Series

Adult Material

I May Destroy You

Normal People

Small Axe

Reality & Constructed Factual

Masterchef: The Professionals

Race Across The World

The School That Tried To End Racism

The Write Offs

Supporting Actor

Kunal Nayyar, Criminal: UK

Malachi Kirby, Small Axe

Michael Sheen, Quiz

Micheal Ward, Small Axe

Rupert Everett, Adult Material

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Scripted Comedy

Ghosts

Inside No 9

Man Like Mobeen Production Team

This Country.

Watch this space for more on BAFTA TV Awards 2021.