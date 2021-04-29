BAFTA TV Awards 2021 Nominations: Small Axe, The Crown, I May Destroy You Lead The List
The BAFTA TV Awards 2021 nominations list is out and it includes shows like The Crown, Small Axe and I May Destroy You triumphing as the top contenders. The Crown that chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II has received ten nominations for BAFTA awards. The show has been nominated in the Best Drama Series category while Josh O'Connor has received a nomination in the Leading Actor category for his portrayal of Prince Charles in the show.
On the other hand, Small Axe that revolves around the life of the West Indian community in London during the early 1960s to 1980s, has received a whopping fifteen nominations. Director Steve McQueen has received a nomination in the Best Director category. The cast members of the show like John Boyega, Letitia Wright, Shaun Parkes, Micheal Ward and Malachi Kirby have received nominations for their performances in the same. The show has also received a nomination for the Best Miniseries.
The show Normal People that is based on author Sally Rooney's novel has received seven nominations. On the other hand, I May Destroy You that deals with a woman battling sexual assault has received eight nominations. Well, the awards will be handed out in two ceremonies, one will be the craft categories on May 24 and the rest of them will be handed out at a televised event on June 6.
Check out the entire list of nominations.
Drama Series
Gangs Of London
I Hate Suzie
Save Me Too
The Crown
Comedy Entertainment Programme
Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe
Rob & Romesh Vs
The Big Narstie Show
The Ranganation
Entertainment Performance
Adam Hills, The Last Leg
Bradley Walsh, Beat The Chasers
Claudia Winkleman, Strictly Come Dancing
David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You? At Christmas
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show
Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation
Entertainment Programme
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Life & Rhymes
Strictly Come Dancing
The Masked Singer
Factual Series
Crime & Punishment
Hospital
Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency
Once Upon A Time In Iraq
Leading Actress
Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Hayley Squires, Adult Material
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Letitia Wright, Small Axe
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Female Performance In A Comedy Programme
Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education
Daisy Haggard, Breeders
Daisy May Cooper, This Country
Emma Mackey, Sex Education
Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam
Mae Martin, Feel Good
International
Little America
Lovecraft Country
Unorthodox
Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville)
Leading Actor
John Boyega, Small Axe
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Shaun Parkes, Small Axe
Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central
Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
Charlie Cooper, This Country
Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen
Joseph Gilgun, Brassic
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education
Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner
Reece Shearsmith, Inside No 9
Mini-Series
Adult Material
I May Destroy You
Normal People
Small Axe
Reality & Constructed Factual
Masterchef: The Professionals
Race Across The World
The School That Tried To End Racism
The Write Offs
Supporting Actor
Kunal Nayyar, Criminal: UK
Malachi Kirby, Small Axe
Michael Sheen, Quiz
Micheal Ward, Small Axe
Rupert Everett, Adult Material
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Scripted Comedy
Ghosts
Inside No 9
Man Like Mobeen Production Team
This Country.
Watch this space for more on BAFTA TV Awards 2021.