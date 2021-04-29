BAFTA TV Awards 2021 Nominations: Small Axe, The Crown, I May Destroy You Lead The List

    For Quick Alerts
      The BAFTA TV Awards 2021 nominations list is out and it includes shows like The Crown, Small Axe and I May Destroy You triumphing as the top contenders. The Crown that chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II has received ten nominations for BAFTA awards. The show has been nominated in the Best Drama Series category while Josh O'Connor has received a nomination in the Leading Actor category for his portrayal of Prince Charles in the show.

      BAFTA-TV-Awards

      On the other hand, Small Axe that revolves around the life of the West Indian community in London during the early 1960s to 1980s, has received a whopping fifteen nominations. Director Steve McQueen has received a nomination in the Best Director category. The cast members of the show like John Boyega, Letitia Wright, Shaun Parkes, Micheal Ward and Malachi Kirby have received nominations for their performances in the same. The show has also received a nomination for the Best Miniseries.

      The show Normal People that is based on author Sally Rooney's novel has received seven nominations. On the other hand, I May Destroy You that deals with a woman battling sexual assault has received eight nominations. Well, the awards will be handed out in two ceremonies, one will be the craft categories on May 24 and the rest of them will be handed out at a televised event on June 6.

      Check out the entire list of nominations.

      Drama Series

      Gangs Of London

      I Hate Suzie

      Save Me Too

      The Crown

      Comedy Entertainment Programme

      Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe

      Rob & Romesh Vs

      The Big Narstie Show

      The Ranganation

      Entertainment Performance

      Adam Hills, The Last Leg

      Bradley Walsh, Beat The Chasers

      Claudia Winkleman, Strictly Come Dancing

      David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You? At Christmas

      Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show

      Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation

      Entertainment Programme

      Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

      Life & Rhymes

      Strictly Come Dancing

      The Masked Singer

      Factual Series

      Crime & Punishment

      Hospital

      Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency

      Once Upon A Time In Iraq

      Leading Actress

      Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie

      Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

      Hayley Squires, Adult Material

      Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

      Letitia Wright, Small Axe

      Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

      Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

      Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education

      Daisy Haggard, Breeders

      Daisy May Cooper, This Country

      Emma Mackey, Sex Education

      Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam

      Mae Martin, Feel Good

      International

      Little America

      Lovecraft Country

      Unorthodox

      Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville)

      Leading Actor

      John Boyega, Small Axe

      Josh O'Connor, The Crown

      Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

      Paul Mescal, Normal People

      Shaun Parkes, Small Axe

      Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central

      Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

      Charlie Cooper, This Country

      Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen

      Joseph Gilgun, Brassic

      Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education

      Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner

      Reece Shearsmith, Inside No 9

      Mini-Series

      Adult Material

      I May Destroy You

      Normal People

      Small Axe

      Reality & Constructed Factual

      Masterchef: The Professionals

      Race Across The World

      The School That Tried To End Racism

      The Write Offs

      Supporting Actor

      Kunal Nayyar, Criminal: UK

      Malachi Kirby, Small Axe

      Michael Sheen, Quiz

      Micheal Ward, Small Axe

      Rupert Everett, Adult Material

      Tobias Menzies, The Crown

      Scripted Comedy

      Ghosts

      Inside No 9

      Man Like Mobeen Production Team

      This Country.

      Watch this space for more on BAFTA TV Awards 2021.

