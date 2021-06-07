BAFTA TV Awards 2021 Winners List: Michaela Coel, Paul Mescal, Aimee Lou Wood Bag Top Honours

Michaela Coel and Paul Mescal took home some of the top prizes at the Bafta TV Awards. Coel picked up the award for not only the Best Actress, but also for Best Mini-Series at the Bafta TV ceremony in London on Sunday (June 6).

Meanwhile, Paul Mescal took home the Best Actor award for his performance in Normal People. Charlie Cooper won for Male Performance in a Comedy Programme for This Country, and Aimee Lou Wood won Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for her role in Sex Education.

Rakie Ayola won Best-Supporting Actress for her role in the drama Anthony and Sky Atlantic's Save Me Too, which beat The Crown, I Hate Suzie and Gangs of London to bag the Best Drama Series.

Here's the complete winners' list,

Comedy Entertainment Programme

Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe

Rob & Romesh Vs The Big Narstie Show - WINNER

The Ranganation

Current Affairs

America's War On Abortion (Exposure) - WINNER

Italy's Frontline: A Doctor's Diary

The Battle for Hong Kong (Dispatches)

The Cyprus Papers Undercover (Al Jazeera Investigations)

Daytime

Jimmy McGovern's Moving On

Richard Osman's House of Games

The Chase

The Great House Giveaway - WINNER

Drama Series

Gangs of London

I Hate Suzie

Save Me Too - WINNER

The Crown

Entertainment Performance

Adam Hills

Bradley Walsh

Claudia Winkleman

David Mitchell

Graham Norton

Romesh Ranganathan - WINNER

Entertainment Programme

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Life & Rhymes - WINNER

Strictly Come Dancing

The Masked Singer

Factual Series

Crime & Punishment

Hospital

Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency

Once Upon a Time in Iraq - WINNER

Features

Big Zuu's Big Eats

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace - WINNER

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

The Repair Shop

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Aimee Lou Wood - Sex Education - WINNER

Daisy Haggard - Breeders

Daisy May Cooper - This Country

Emma Mackey - Sex Education

Gbemisola Ikumelo - Famalam

Mae Martin - Feel Good

International

Little America

Lovecraft Country

Unorthodox

Welcome to Chechnya: The Gay Purge(Storyville) - WINNER

Leading Actor

John Boyega - Small Axe

Josh O'Connor - The Crown

Paapa Essiedu - I May Destroy You

Paul Mescal - Normal People - WINNER

Shaun Parkes - Small Axe

Waleed Zuaiter - Baghdad Central

Leading Actress

Billie Piper - I Hate Suzie

Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People

Hayley Squires - Adult Material

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Letitia Wright - Small Axe

Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You - WINNER

Live Event

Life Drawing Live!

Springwatch 2020 - WINNER

The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

The Third Day: Autumn

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Charlie Cooper - This Country - WINNER

Guz Khan - Man Like Mobeen

Joseph Gilgun - Brassic

Ncuti Gatwa - Sex Education

Paul Ritter - Friday Night Dinner

Reece Shearsmith - Inside No.9

Mini-Series

Adult Material

I May Destroy You - WINNER

Normal People

Small Axe

News Coverage

BBC News at Ten: Prime Minister Admitted to Intensive Care

Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy

Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis

Sky News: Inside Idlib - WINNER

Reality & Constructed Factual

MasterChef: The Professionals

Race Across the World

The School That Tried to End Racism - WINNER

The Write Offs

Scripted Comedy

Ghosts

Inside No 9 - WINNER

Man Like Mobeen

This Country

Short Form Programme

CripTales

Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Band with Learning Disabilities

The Main Part

They Saw the Sun First - WINNER

Single Documentary

American Murder: The Family Next Door

Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me

Locked In: Breaking The Silence(Storyville) - WINNER

Surviving Covid

Single Drama

Anthony

BBW (On The Edge)

Sitting in Limbo - WINNER

The Windermere Children

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty -WINNER

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Hollyoaks

Specialist Factual

Extinction: The Facts

Putin: A Russian Spy Story

The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty

The Surgeon's Cut - WINNER

Sport

Bahrain Grand Prix

England V France: The Final of Autumn Nations Cup

England V West Indies Test Cricket - WINNER

London Marathon 2020

Supporting Actor

Kunal Nayyar - Criminal: UK

Malachi Kirby - Small Axe - WINNER

Michael Sheen - Quiz

Micheal Ward - Small Axe

Rupert Everett - Adult Material

Tobias Menzies -The Crown

Supporting Actress

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Leila Farzad - I Hate Suzie

Rakie Ayola - Anthony - WINNER

Siena Kelly - Adult Material

Sophie Okonedo - Criminal: UK

Weruche Opia - I May Destroy You

Bafta TV Awards 2021 marked the return of the red carpet as the night hosted some of the biggest stars of British TV industry, including Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, I May Destroy You creator and star Michaela Coel, AJ Odudu, Billie Piper, Claudia Winkleman, Aimee Lou Wood and others.