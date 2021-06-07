    For Quick Alerts
      BAFTA TV Awards 2021 Winners List: Michaela Coel, Paul Mescal, Aimee Lou Wood Bag Top Honours

      Michaela Coel and Paul Mescal took home some of the top prizes at the Bafta TV Awards. Coel picked up the award for not only the Best Actress, but also for Best Mini-Series at the Bafta TV ceremony in London on Sunday (June 6).

      Michaela Coel, Paul Mescal, Aimee Lou Wood

      Meanwhile, Paul Mescal took home the Best Actor award for his performance in Normal People. Charlie Cooper won for Male Performance in a Comedy Programme for This Country, and Aimee Lou Wood won Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for her role in Sex Education.

      Rakie Ayola won Best-Supporting Actress for her role in the drama Anthony and Sky Atlantic's Save Me Too, which beat The Crown, I Hate Suzie and Gangs of London to bag the Best Drama Series.

      Here's the complete winners' list,

      Comedy Entertainment Programme

      Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe

      Rob & Romesh Vs The Big Narstie Show - WINNER

      The Ranganation

      Current Affairs

      America's War On Abortion (Exposure) - WINNER

      Italy's Frontline: A Doctor's Diary

      The Battle for Hong Kong (Dispatches)

      The Cyprus Papers Undercover (Al Jazeera Investigations)

      Daytime

      Jimmy McGovern's Moving On

      Richard Osman's House of Games

      The Chase

      The Great House Giveaway - WINNER

      Drama Series

      Gangs of London

      I Hate Suzie

      Save Me Too - WINNER

      The Crown

      Entertainment Performance

      Adam Hills

      Bradley Walsh

      Claudia Winkleman

      David Mitchell

      Graham Norton

      Romesh Ranganathan - WINNER

      Entertainment Programme

      Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

      Life & Rhymes - WINNER

      Strictly Come Dancing

      The Masked Singer

      Factual Series

      Crime & Punishment

      Hospital

      Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency

      Once Upon a Time in Iraq - WINNER

      Features

      Big Zuu's Big Eats

      Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace - WINNER

      Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

      The Repair Shop

      Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

      Aimee Lou Wood - Sex Education - WINNER

      Daisy Haggard - Breeders

      Daisy May Cooper - This Country

      Emma Mackey - Sex Education

      Gbemisola Ikumelo - Famalam

      Mae Martin - Feel Good

      International

      Little America

      Lovecraft Country

      Unorthodox

      Welcome to Chechnya: The Gay Purge(Storyville) - WINNER

      Leading Actor

      John Boyega - Small Axe

      Josh O'Connor - The Crown

      Paapa Essiedu - I May Destroy You

      Paul Mescal - Normal People - WINNER

      Shaun Parkes - Small Axe

      Waleed Zuaiter - Baghdad Central

      Leading Actress

      Billie Piper - I Hate Suzie

      Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People

      Hayley Squires - Adult Material

      Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

      Letitia Wright - Small Axe

      Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You - WINNER

      Live Event

      Life Drawing Live!

      Springwatch 2020 - WINNER

      The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

      The Third Day: Autumn

      Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

      Charlie Cooper - This Country - WINNER

      Guz Khan - Man Like Mobeen

      Joseph Gilgun - Brassic

      Ncuti Gatwa - Sex Education

      Paul Ritter - Friday Night Dinner

      Reece Shearsmith - Inside No.9

      Mini-Series

      Adult Material

      I May Destroy You - WINNER

      Normal People

      Small Axe

      News Coverage

      BBC News at Ten: Prime Minister Admitted to Intensive Care

      Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy

      Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis

      Sky News: Inside Idlib - WINNER

      Reality & Constructed Factual

      MasterChef: The Professionals

      Race Across the World

      The School That Tried to End Racism - WINNER

      The Write Offs

      Scripted Comedy

      Ghosts

      Inside No 9 - WINNER

      Man Like Mobeen

      This Country

      Short Form Programme

      CripTales

      Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Band with Learning Disabilities

      The Main Part

      They Saw the Sun First - WINNER

      Single Documentary

      American Murder: The Family Next Door

      Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me

      Locked In: Breaking The Silence(Storyville) - WINNER

      Surviving Covid

      Single Drama

      Anthony

      BBW (On The Edge)

      Sitting in Limbo - WINNER

      The Windermere Children

      Soap & Continuing Drama

      Casualty -WINNER

      Coronation Street

      EastEnders

      Hollyoaks

      Specialist Factual

      Extinction: The Facts

      Putin: A Russian Spy Story

      The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty

      The Surgeon's Cut - WINNER

      Sport

      Bahrain Grand Prix

      England V France: The Final of Autumn Nations Cup

      England V West Indies Test Cricket - WINNER

      London Marathon 2020

      Supporting Actor

      Kunal Nayyar - Criminal: UK

      Malachi Kirby - Small Axe - WINNER

      Michael Sheen - Quiz

      Micheal Ward - Small Axe

      Rupert Everett - Adult Material

      Tobias Menzies -The Crown

      Supporting Actress

      Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

      Leila Farzad - I Hate Suzie

      Rakie Ayola - Anthony - WINNER

      Siena Kelly - Adult Material

      Sophie Okonedo - Criminal: UK

      Weruche Opia - I May Destroy You

      Bafta TV Awards 2021 marked the return of the red carpet as the night hosted some of the biggest stars of British TV industry, including Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, I May Destroy You creator and star Michaela Coel, AJ Odudu, Billie Piper, Claudia Winkleman, Aimee Lou Wood and others.

      X