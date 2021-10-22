Batwoman: Warner Bros Responds To Ruby Rose's Allegations Against The Show & Its Makers

Warner Bros, the makers of CW drama Batwoman, has released an official statement in response to former cast member Ruby Rose's allegations against the show. Now, Warner Bros. Television Group has reacted to Ruby Rose's Instagram posts, where she had made allegations against Batwoman show and its makers. In the statement, the makers have called the star's allegations "revisionist history."

"Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned," read the official statement of Warner Bros. Television Group, according to Deadline.

To the unversed, Ruby Rose had left the Batwoman show, which is based on the queer DC superheroine in May 2020. The star's sudden decision to walk out of the show had raised eyebrows. However, Ruby Rose had not revealed the reason behind her sudden decision, back then. "This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles," the actress stated post quitting Batwoman.

However, Ruby Rose later took to her official Instagram page and lashed out against the Batwoman show and its makers, with a long post. "Enough is enough. I'm going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set. I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again. And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you," she wrote.

In her post, the actress had revealed how the makers of Batwoman forced her to return to the show within just 10 days of her surgery, post a stunt injury. Ruby Rose also went on to reveal the show's producer and actor Dougray Scott's abusive behaviour towards the women on sets.