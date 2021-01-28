Baywatch Star Pamela Anderson Ties The Knot With Bodyguard Dan Hayhurst

Pamela Anderson has tied the knot with bodyguard Dan Hayhurst after falling in love during the Coronavirus lockdown. According to reports, the two got married in an intimate ceremony on Christmas Eve. Pamela opened up about her love story for the first time during an interview with DailyMail TV. She called their love a 'natural fit' and added, "I'm exactly where I need to be - in the arms of a man who truly loves me. This one year together has felt like seven - like dog years."

Pamela who was born in Ladysmith, also tied the knot in a traditional ceremony which was held in the backyard of the sprawling countryside property in Ladysmith, on the east side of Vancouver Island, Canada.

Pamela further told the portal, "I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago. This is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I've come full circle. I think this romantic property has a lot of healing energy. I'm at peace here. It's a big property but a few people passing by could see the fairytale gown with the long Princess Diana veil dragging in the mud. Heaven."

A friend of Anderson's said the newlyweds are smitten. "Pamela fell in love with the boy next door. This is who she would have ended up with if she never left Vancouver Island. It proves she's the same little girl that might have lived there all along. It's like everything else was just a dream. Pamela and Dan are doing wonderful things together. He is donating his time to build a barn for a local animal sanctuary. They are very involved in helping their community, including helping to find ways to positively support First Nations vulnerable children," said the source.

"Dan and Pam have huge hearts. And their small town of Ladysmith has fallen head over heels for this homegrown love story. Dan married the girl of his dreams and is so proud of Pamela's accomplishments. He supports her every move,"a source told DailyMail.com

This is the fifth time the Baywatch star has gotten hitched. Anderson was previously married to Tommy Lee, with whom she shares sons Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22.

