Bella Hadid Says Social Media Is Fake, Shares Tearful Selfies & Talks About 'Breakdowns & Burnouts'

Bella Hadid recently took to her Instagram account and opened up about her mental health and a "rollercoaster" of "breakdowns and burnouts" that she has faced. The supermodel shared a series of tearful selfies and said not everything on social media is not real.

Bella shared a clip from Willow Smith video about insecurity and anxiety. Tagging Willow she wrote, that watching the video makes her feel "less alone", she also urged others struggling to remember that "you're not alone." In the clip, Willow can be heard saying, "All humans are different, every single human has something so special and unique to offer. And people forget that everyone is basically feeling the same way: lost, confused, not really sure why they're here."

In the gallery post, she also shared a series of photos of herself in tears. The long caption added, "Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you've gotta hear is that you're not alone. I've had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it."

"That anxiety, like, everyone is feeling that- - and trying to cover it up in some way. We're gonna come together in our flaws. In our insecurities, in our joy, in our happiness, and accept it all as beautiful and natural," Bella added.

This is not the first time Bella has opened up about battling severe depression and anxiety since she was a teenager. To mark Mental Health Awareness Day in 2019, she said it was "a struggle that I know a majority of us have dealt with in the past or are dealing with currently".

Recently Bella was in the headlines after reports revealed that sister Gigi Hadid's partner Zayn Malik hit their mother Yolanda Hadid. According to reports, Gigi and Yolanda Hadid wanted to move on from the horrific altercation and are upset that the news came to light.