Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Split After A Year Of Dating: Report

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas have reportedly decided to go their separate ways after almost a year of dating. Recently, reports had revealed that they are madly in love and have moved in together. It was also being said that Ana even spent time with Ben's children who live in LA.

Earlier this week, People magazine reported that the couple has broken up as the duo are at "different points in their lives." A source told the outlet, "There is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he's a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives."

Meanwhile, another insider claimed a different story. A source close to the duo revealed that Ana de Armas "broke it off." "Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles," the insider added. Affleck is co-parenting his three kids - Violet, Seraphina and Samuel - with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Ben and De Armas were first linked back in 2020, while they were working together for Deep Water. Ana made their relationship Instagram-official in April 2020 by sharing pictures of her 32nd birthday celebrations. Apart from working and sneaking off to holidays together, they also spent the lockdown together.

On the acting front, Ana will be seen in the upcoming James Bond flick No Time To Die. She will also be seen in Russo Brothers' upcoming project The Gray Man, alongside Dhanush, Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck will be seen in the Zack Snyder's version of Justice League, reprising his role as Batman. The film and mini-series will release on HBO Max in 2021.

ALSO READ: No Time To Die: Ben Affleck Not Allowed To Walk The Red Carpet With Bond Girl Ana De Armas

ALSO READ: Zack Snyder Hints His Version Of Justice League Will Be R-Rated; Reveals Batman Will Drop An F-Bomb