      Ben Affleck Spotted Looking For Engagement Rings At Tiffany's Months After Reunion With Jennifer Lopez

      While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez confirmed their relationship just a month ago, now reports have revealed that the former was spotted browsing for engagement rings. Hollywood's hottest couple is now rumoured to be getting engaged soon.

      The duo recently also brought their families together for a trip to the Magic Castle in Los Angeles. Now over the weekend, the Oscar-winning actor along with his mother and child was recently spotted browsing engagement rings at Tiffany and Co. in Los Angeles.

      Back in 2002, Ben had popped the question to Lopez using a USD 2.5 million 6.1-carat pink diamond ring by Harry Winston. However, the duo postponed their wedding to 2003, saying they were not comfortable with the "excessive media attention" their union was garnering.

      The two broke up before walking down the aisle together and split in 2004. In her statement to People magazine, her representative said, "Jennifer Lopez has ended her engagement to Ben Affleck. At this difficult time, we ask that you respect her privacy."

      Since then Ben has been married once to Jennifer Garner, and share three children together, 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, and 9-year-old Samuel. He and Garner separated in 2017. On the other hand, earlier this year, Lopez ended her two-year engagement with former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. The singer and actress shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

      While their dating rumours had been going on for a while, Bennifer confirmed their relationship on Lopez's birthday by posting a picture of them together. They are often spotted together going on dates and including in some adorable PDA moments and went on trips including a luxurious resort in Montana, the Hamptons, and Italy among others.

