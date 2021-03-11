Beyonce Shows Support For Meghan Markle: We Are All Strengthened By You

Beyonce has shown support for Meghan Markle amid the controversies after the tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan and Harry have been making headlines due to their revelations in the CBS' two-hour special interview with Winfrey.

Beyonce while celebrating Women History Month, thanked Meghan in her recent update on the website. Praising the former actress, she included a picture of herself chatting with Meghan at the UK premiere of her 2019 movie, The Lion King.

Beyonce captioned the picture, "Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened by you."

According to a royal insider in an E! News report, Beyonce and Meghan interacted for the first time at the 2019 movie premiere. The royal insider added, "It's early days in that relationship! But I think safe to say that they definitely struck up an instant clear rapport, bonding over their kids."

For the unversed, Beyonce has been vocal about existing sexism in the entertainment industry. During the Dear Class of 2020 ceremony, Beyonce explained why she started her own company. She said, "Not enough Black women had a seat at the table, so I had to go and chop down that wood and build my own table."

Coming back to Meghan and Harry, the Duchess recently filed a complaint with the British channel ITV against Piers Morgan for his comments pertaining to mental health on the show Good Morning Britain. Morgan has since quit the show after he was confronted over his controversial statements by a colleague.

Meghan and Harry who tied the knot in 2018, announced their decision to step back as royals in January 2020. The couple currently living in California had welcomed their first son, Archie Harrison, in May 2019. During the interview, they revealed that they are expecting a girl, their first daughter in Summer 2021.

