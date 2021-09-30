Billie Eilish Is 'Still Pinching' Herself After Meeting Kate Middleton At No Time To Die Premiere

Earlier this week, Billie Eilish walked the red carpet for No Time To Die premier along with her brother Finneas. The singer later took to Instagram to share her excitement about attending the event alongside members of the royal family such as Kate Middleton and Prince William, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

No Time To Die London Premiere Attended By The Royals Photos

Notably, Eilish and Finneas composed the original song for the Bond film, titled track for the time also titled as "No Time To Die". Taking to Instagram, Billie expressed how thrilled she was to get the opportunity to work on the film's song and be associated with such a major film.

Sharing photos from the glamorous premiere event, Billie wrote, "still pinching myself that I was involved in this film at all @007 THE WAIT IS OVER!!" At the premiere, Billie was seen interacting with the royal family members including Kate Middleton and Prince Charles. Take a look at the post,

The pictures show Billie posing alongside her brother Finneas, her meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton and also click with the film's cast members such as Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch.

Eilish's theme song for No Time To Die was released in early 2020 to coincide with the film's original release date in April 2020. However, the film saw several delays in the release due to the pandemic. It is finally set for release on September 30, 2021, across the globe.