Black Panther 2: Michael B Jordan Opens Up About Erik Killmonger's Return With Wakanda Forever

Marvel recently announced the release dates for its Phase 4 titles including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. For a long time, fans have been speculating the return of Erik Killmonger in the MCU despite his death at the end of Marvel's 2018 blockbuster Black Panther. Now, actor Michael B Jordan has finally opened up about his possible return in Black Panther 2.

Fans are convinced that writer/director Ryan Coogler could bring Erik Killmonger back to life for the upcoming film, especially after the death of Chadwick Boseman who played the superhero, Black Panther, in the film. The actor passed away in August 2020, at the age of 43 after a 4-year private battle with colon cancer.

While talking to Jess Cagle on Sirius XM radio show, Jordan said on a scale of one to 10 -10 being very likely "I'm gonna go with a solid two." While he did not seem optimistic, he added, "I didn't want to go zero! Never say never. I can't predict the future. Two sounds good, I guess."

Talking about the franchise moving on without Chadwick, Jordan said that he believes director Ryan Coogler will do Boseman justice. He said, "I honestly don't know much at all. All I know is they're developing a script that is a reflection of a lot of circumstances and tragedy that we had to deal with this past year."

Earlier this year, Kevin Feige opened up about Black Panther 2 without Chadwick Boseman and said that the film will focus on Wakanda itself. He told Deadline that it will explore the legacy of T'Challa through a look at the landscape as the comics explored characters and different subcultures in Wakanda and added, "This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story."

He also assured fans that Boseman's character will not be recast and said, "Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace, so it was always about furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda. There's also the task of honouring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well."