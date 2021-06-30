Black Widow Critics Review: Scarlett Johansson's Marvel Standalone Film Garners Heaps Of Praise

Scarlett Johansson's awaited standalone film with Marvel is all set to release in the UK and the US, after months of delay. With the release just a week away, early reviews for Black Widow are out and critics have praised the film for giving the character a rounded send off with its last film. While some have complimented the makers for adding depth to the character, others were pleased with her return to the screen.

The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw said that the film was well overdue and is worth the wait."The sensuous cough-syrup purr of Scarlett Johansson's voice is something I've missed in lockdown; now it's back with a throaty vengeance in the highly enjoyable standalone episode for which her character Black Widow was well overdue," he said.

IndieWire's Eric Kohn praised director Cate Shortland's standalone for keeping the audience engrossed. He said the makers "inject Black Widow with a spiky attitude that keeps this polished product engrossing throughout, at least until it comes crashing down to the usual busy mashup of mayhem that often mars the Marvel routine."

Meanwhile, Variety's Owen Gleiberman said that the film gives Scarlett's character depth. He wrote, "In Scarlett Johansson's appearances in the MCU thus far, going back to Iron Man 2, she's been a kick-ass fighter in sleek leather with a few signature jackknife moves. I wondered or maybe feared, that Black Widow would be two hours of that. It's not; it's much more interesting and absorbing."

The Verge critic Andrew Webster added, "As an action movie, it's solid, with lots of fun set pieces to gawk at and a particularly menacing villain. While there are a handful of references to other movies, and fans will likely enjoy delving deeper into Romanoff's backstory, you can mostly ignore all that if you want, and you're still left with an entertaining spy thriller."

Black Widow is Scarlett Johansson's last film as the Marvel superhero. The film is set after the events of 2016's Captain America: Civil War as she is on the run from the law after helping Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes. The film explores her past with the KGB and the infamous Red Room often mentioned in the comic books.