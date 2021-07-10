Black Widow: Months Before India Release Scarlett Johansson's Film Leaked Online For Free Download

Marvel's Black Widow, has finally released in the USA theatres and Disney Plus Premier Access in selected markets. While Indian fans are waiting for the Scarlett Johansson-starrer to be available in India, the film became the recent target of piracy and has been leaked online on various sites.

Black Widow was supposed to get a worldwide release in mid-2020, but had to be postponed due to the pandemic. After speculating theatrical release in different markets, similar to Tenet, for months, the makers finally opted for a hybrid release. However, Black Widow reportedly is now available in full-HD 1080p and 4K 2160p resolution with support for Dolby Atmos audio.

This is not the first film that has been leaked online, recent films like King Kong vs Godzilla, Cruella, Conjuring, Extraction, The Lion King, and Frozen 2 among others became the target of the piracy sites.

Meanwhile, similar to Mulan, Raya and the Last Dragon, and Cruella, Black Widow is also expected to release on Disney+ Hotstar on October 8, in line with its general availability on Disney+. The studio is yet to confirm the date, as it is subjected to change given the COVID-19 situation.

Black Widow has also been making headlines as it is said to be Scarlett Johansson's last Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. The film is set after the events of 2016's Captain America: Civil War and follows Natasha Romanoff as she is on a run from the government. She then encounters agents from her past as a spy long before she became an Avenger.

The film also stars Florence Pugh as Natasha's adopted sister of sorts, Yelena. The two then team up with "parents," Russian spies who had raised them as children in America as part of a sleeper cell. All four take it upon themselves to the Red Room, a Russian program that brainwashes women into becoming assassins-and one that Natasha thought she had dismantled years ago.