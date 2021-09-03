Black Widow: Release Date & Time Of Scarlet Johansson's Last Marvel Film In India

Scarlet Johansson's final Marvel film Black Widow is all set to release in India. The superhero film saw its international release over three months ago in the US and selected markets. The hybrid launch was new from Marvel but not a first for Disney, the film saw a theatrical release as well as on Disney Plus Premier Access.

However, the film has now been made available for the Disney Plus Hotstar subscribers in India on September 3, 2021. A few weeks ago, the makers made an official announcement of the Indian release date revealing that the film will be available to stream in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada at 12:30 pm IST.

The action-packed spy thriller will follow Natasha as she confronts her dark past and reunites with an unlikely group of spies from her years before she became an Avenger. Romanoff will be seen confronting Dreykov, the head of the Red Room, the place that trained her as an assassin at a young age. The film takes place before the events of Avengers: Endgame in which her character died while collecting one of the infinity stones.

The film has made headlines for many reasons including, Black Widow being Scarlet's first Solo MCU film, the several months of delay due to the pandemic, as well as Scarlet suing Disney for breach of contract. On the other hand, many fans were disappointed by the story and many called it a bad send-off for the beloved character. Some even claimed the actress deserved a better solo release.

Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson alongside Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Olga Kurylenko, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz.