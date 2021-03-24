Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson's Solo MCU Film To Get A Hybrid Release On July 9

Scarlett Johansson's solo Marvel film Black Widow has been one of the anticipated releases since Avenger's Phase three began. The film was set to release in May 2020 but was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The film was then expected to release in May 2021, but now, the makers have announced a new release date as July 9, 2021. The film reportedly will make it to the big screen in the US with a hybrid release on Disney Plus with Premier Access. It is unclear if the film's theatrical release is worldwide.

Marvel shared a new poster of Black Widow featuring Scarlett in a white suit with her armour. They wrote, "Marvel Studios' Black Widow is in theatres July 9 and on @Additional fees required." Take a look at the poster:

This is not the first time Disney has released a theatrical flick with Premier Access on their streaming platform. Mulan saw a similar successful release in 2020, meanwhile, Raya And The Last Dragon is also available with Premier Access.

Coming back to Black Widow, the film will star Scarlett Johansson in the lead as she reprises her superhero avatar for the last time. Black Widow, also known as Natasha Romanoff died in the final film of MCU's phase three, Avengers: Endgame.

While talking about her return to the screen as Black Widow for the last time, Scarlet told IANS, "I think my character has grown over the past 10 years. She has sort of fallen into a leadership position which I think is a natural place for her and she is very pragmatic and she is flexible and understands the shades of grey that exist in the universe and can operate above and below and she is brave."

She added, "It's a film very much about self-forgiveness and accepting decisions that were made for you. It's much deeper than anything we could have done earlier."

Apart from Scarlett Johansson the film also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour and O-T Fagbenle in the leading roles.

