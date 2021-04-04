Black Widow Trailer: Scarlett Johansson Is Back As Natasha Romanoff To Face Her Past!

Marvel Studios dropped the new trailer of Black Widow, the upcoming Scarlett Johansson starrer on Saturday (April 3, 2021). The impressive trailer showcases the struggles of Scarlett Johansson's character Natasha Romanoff to face her past and deal with an unfinished business. The new trailer of Black Widow has also revealed the Indian release date of the movie.

The action-packed spy thriller will hit theaters on July 9, 2021. Black Widow is getting released in India in English, as well as the other major languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The Scarlett Johanson starrer, which was originally supposed to hit the theatres in Summer 2021, was delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In the trailer, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow is back gives glimpses of her struggles and inner turmoil. She is here to face her past and deal with an unfinished business. The new trailer shows Black Widow's mission to take down the Red Room, the place where she was trained to be an assassin and haunts her the most.

Interestingly, Walt Disney Co. has confirmed that Black Widow is also getting released on Disney Plus on July 9 itself, considering the huge demand of the fans. The movie also stars Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. Black Widow, which is the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe-is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.