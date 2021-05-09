Bookmyshow Stream Brings Exclusive Premieres And Popular Films To Watch With Your Mamma Dearest

It’s time to sit back, relax and spend your time watching some of the best movies from around the world with your 'Shero’ numero uno. This weekend, get ready to plan a movie date with your mom as BookMyShow Stream brings Mother’s Day themed films, that have been #CuratedWithLove for you! …and that’s not all! Sci-fi drama Proximity and drama-thriller The Secrets We Keep will make their way to your home screens on May 14th, exclusively on BookMyShow Stream.

You can buy or rent these films and pay only for the content that you like. So, grab some popcorn and snuggle up in a blanket together - it’s time to revive and relive some old memories and create stronger bonds.

EXCLUSIVE PREMIERES:

PROXIMITY

Date: May 14, 2021

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi

Cast: Ryan Masson, Highdee Kuan, Christian Prentice

Director: Eric Demeusy

Synopsis: A young NASA JPL scientist is abducted by extraterrestrials but when no one believes his story he becomes obsessed with finding proof which leads him on a journey of discovery

THE SECRETS WE KEEP

Date: May 14, 2021

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Cast: Joel Kinnaman, Chris Messina, Naomi Rapace

Director: Yuval Adler

Synopsis: In post-WWII America, a woman, rebuilding her life in the suburbs with her husband, kidnaps her neighbor and seeks vengeance for the heinous war crimes she believes he committed against her.

MOTHER’S DAY SPECIAL:

MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Musical, Romantic

Cast: Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Stellan Skarsgard, Lily James, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Dominic Cooper, Jeremy Irvine, Hugh Skinner, Josh Dylan, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Alexa Davies

Director: Ol Parker

Synopsis: A decade after Mamma Mia! sang and danced its way into the hearts of many, this sequel reveals how the events in Donnas past continue to affect her daughter Sophies present.

STEPMOM

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon, Ed Harris, Jena Malone, Liam Aiken, Lynn Whitfield

Director: Chris Columbus

Synopsis: Isabel tries to earn the love of her boyfriends children but is resented by their mother Jackie. When Jackie finds she has a terminal illness, the two must find a way to connect.

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romantic

Cast: Julia Roberts, Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine, Olympia Dukakis, Tom Skerritt, Dylan McDermott

Director: Herbert Ross

Synopsis: Steel Magnolias follows the close friendship of a group of women living in a small town, as they look to each other for strength and support to survive life’s various misfortunes.

PANIC ROOM

Language: English

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Jodie Foster, Kristen Stewart, Forest Whitaker, Dwight Yoakam, Jared Leto, Patrick Bauchau

Director: David Fincher

Synopsis: Trapped in their home’s panic room, Meg Altman and her daughter play a deadly game of cat-and-mouse with three intruders. But what they really want is inside the room itself.

POSTCARDS FROM THE EDGE

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Meryl Streep, Shirley MacLaine, Dennis Quaid, Gene Hackman, Richard Dreyfuss

Director: Mike Nicholas

Synopsis: Actress Suzanne Vale leaves rehab only to be made to live with her movie star mother. Stuck together, the jaded starlet and silver screen has-been struggle to find common ground.

So, get STREAMing with BookMyShow Stream.