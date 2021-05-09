    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      Read more about: mothers day mamma mia 2 stepmom
      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bookmyshow Stream Brings Exclusive Premieres And Popular Films To Watch With Your Mamma Dearest

      By
      |

      It’s time to sit back, relax and spend your time watching some of the best movies from around the world with your 'Shero’ numero uno. This weekend, get ready to plan a movie date with your mom as BookMyShow Stream brings Mother’s Day themed films, that have been #CuratedWithLove for you! …and that’s not all! Sci-fi drama Proximity and drama-thriller The Secrets We Keep will make their way to your home screens on May 14th, exclusively on BookMyShow Stream.

      You can buy or rent these films and pay only for the content that you like. So, grab some popcorn and snuggle up in a blanket together - it’s time to revive and relive some old memories and create stronger bonds.

      Mothers Day

      EXCLUSIVE PREMIERES:

      PROXIMITY

      Date: May 14, 2021

      Language: English

      Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi

      Cast: Ryan Masson, Highdee Kuan, Christian Prentice

      Director: Eric Demeusy

      Synopsis: A young NASA JPL scientist is abducted by extraterrestrials but when no one believes his story he becomes obsessed with finding proof which leads him on a journey of discovery

      THE SECRETS WE KEEP

      Date: May 14, 2021

      Language: English

      Genre: Drama, Thriller

      Cast: Joel Kinnaman, Chris Messina, Naomi Rapace

      Director: Yuval Adler

      Synopsis: In post-WWII America, a woman, rebuilding her life in the suburbs with her husband, kidnaps her neighbor and seeks vengeance for the heinous war crimes she believes he committed against her.

      Mothers Day

      MOTHER’S DAY SPECIAL:

      MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN

      Language: English

      Genre: Comedy, Musical, Romantic

      Cast: Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Stellan Skarsgard, Lily James, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Dominic Cooper, Jeremy Irvine, Hugh Skinner, Josh Dylan, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Alexa Davies

      Director: Ol Parker

      Synopsis: A decade after Mamma Mia! sang and danced its way into the hearts of many, this sequel reveals how the events in Donnas past continue to affect her daughter Sophies present.

      STEPMOM

      Language: English

      Genre: Comedy, Drama

      Cast: Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon, Ed Harris, Jena Malone, Liam Aiken, Lynn Whitfield

      Director: Chris Columbus

      Synopsis: Isabel tries to earn the love of her boyfriends children but is resented by their mother Jackie. When Jackie finds she has a terminal illness, the two must find a way to connect.

      ALSO READ: Amanda Seyfried Says Motherhood Changed Her Approach To Acting: It's Actually Richer

      STEEL MAGNOLIAS

      Language: English

      Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romantic

      Cast: Julia Roberts, Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine, Olympia Dukakis, Tom Skerritt, Dylan McDermott

      Director: Herbert Ross

      Synopsis: Steel Magnolias follows the close friendship of a group of women living in a small town, as they look to each other for strength and support to survive life’s various misfortunes.

      Mothers Day

      PANIC ROOM

      Language: English

      Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

      Cast: Jodie Foster, Kristen Stewart, Forest Whitaker, Dwight Yoakam, Jared Leto, Patrick Bauchau

      Director: David Fincher

      Synopsis: Trapped in their home’s panic room, Meg Altman and her daughter play a deadly game of cat-and-mouse with three intruders. But what they really want is inside the room itself.

      ALSO READ: Aarya, What the Folks, Mom & Co – Five Shows To Binge Watch This Mother’s Day

      POSTCARDS FROM THE EDGE

      Language: English

      Genre: Comedy, Drama

      Cast: Meryl Streep, Shirley MacLaine, Dennis Quaid, Gene Hackman, Richard Dreyfuss

      Director: Mike Nicholas

      Synopsis: Actress Suzanne Vale leaves rehab only to be made to live with her movie star mother. Stuck together, the jaded starlet and silver screen has-been struggle to find common ground.

      So, get STREAMing with BookMyShow Stream.

      Story first published: Sunday, May 9, 2021, 14:06 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 9, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X