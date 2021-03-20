Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Testifies In Court, Wants To Legally Change His Last Name To Jolie

Earlier this week, Angelina Jolie reportedly filed papers in court with evidence supporting domestic abuse allegations against Brad Pitt. As the couple is warring over custody terms and financial arrangements, their eldest son Maddox has given testimony in court.

Jolie and Brad, who announced their separation in 2016 were given the single status by the court in 2019, but the divorce proceedings are still ongoing. The duo is gearing up for trails in the custody battle for their six kids, including Maddox (19), Pax (16), Zahara (15), Shiloh (14) and twins Knox (12) and Vivienne (12).

According to reports, Maddox's testimony did not favour father Brad Pitt. A source from the Jolie camp told US Weekly," Maddox has already given testimony as (an) adult in the ongoing custody dispute and it wasn't very flattering toward Brad."

"He doesn't use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren't legal and instead uses Jolie. Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn't support," the source added. For the unversed, Maddox has a troubled relationship with his father especially after an altercation during a private jet flight to Los Angeles, five years ago.

Talking about the domestic abuse allegations a source close to Pitt classified Jolie's new filing as an attempt to get back at him. US Weekly quoted the source saying, "Over the past four-and-a-half years, there have been a number of claims made by Angelina that have been reviewed and not substantiated. The children have been used by Angelina to hurt Brad before and this is more of that behaviour. This leaking of documents by her fourth or fifth set of lawyers has been done to hurt Brad."

Reportedly, the couple's daughter Shiloh has also removed Pitt as her last name on her private Instagram account. Meanwhile, documents from Los Angeles County Superior Court's Stanley Mosk Courthouse show the judge is currently seeking permission from the couple for Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne to testify as well.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie Claims To Have 'Proof' Against Brad Pitt Of Alleged Domestic Violence

ALSO READ: Oscars 2020: Angelina Jolie Skips The 92nd Academy Awards & Brad Pitt Is Not The Reason!