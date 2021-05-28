Brad Pitt Wins More Time With Kids In Joint Custody Battle With Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt who have been fighting a legal battle for the custody rights to their children has finally seen a verdict from the court. According to Yahoo Entertainment's report, Brad Pitt has been granted joint custody of his kids with Jolie.

The private Judge John Ouderkirk, hired by the former couple gave a 'tentative ruling' after extensive testimonies from people who spent time with the kids, including therapists and child services professionals.

Notably, Jolie and Pitt share six children -- Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14), 12-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox and their oldest, Maddox (19) who is not subjected to the court's decision.

Earlier this week, Jolie had expressed concern about the judge's then-upcoming ruling as no testimonies were taken from any of the children. A source close to Jolie had told PEOPLE that Jolie herself has been pushing for joint custody.

Angelina Jolie Files To Disqualify Judge In Custody Battle With Brad Pitt, Claims Judge Denied Her Fair Trial

The source was quoted saying, "joint custody is not the issue that Angelina objects to, there were other issues of concern, but the court proceedings are closed and sealed."

Talking about the ruling, a source told Yahoo, "The judge ruled in his (Pitt's) favour and significantly modified the customary order to significantly increase his time with the kids.'

Jolie reportedly will continue to fight the legal battle and had also filed for Ouderkirk's dismissal from the case in a complaint to California's Second District Court of Appeal. She claimed that Ouderkirk "refused to hear the minor teenagers' input as to their experiences, needs or wishes as to their custody fate."

Jennifer Aniston Extends Support To Ex-Husband Brad Pitt Amid Domestic Abuse Allegations

Jolie's lawyers said that if a child is 14 or older, California code allows them to testify if they choose. For the unversed, Jolie and Pitt were legally declared single in 2019. However, their divorce is yet to be finalised by the court.