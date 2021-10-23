Brandon Lee's Family Opens Up About Fatal Prop Gun Shooting An Alec Baldwin's Film Set

The family of late actor Brandon Lee has opened about the prop gun misfire on the sets of Alec Baldwin's film Rust. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins passed away after being shot fatally while director Joel Souza was injured.

Brandon Lee back in 1993 died while filming The Crow similarly due to an onset incident. Lee, who was the son of martial-arts icon Bruce Lee, died at the age of 28 due to a fragment of a bullet lodged inside the gun being discharged when a blank was fired.

According to DailyMail, it struck his abdomen with the same force as a bullet would have. For a scene, the prop gun - which was a real Smith & Wesson revolver - had been loaded with improperly crafted dummy rounds, cartridges that have the powder charges removed so that in close-ups the revolver appears loaded with normal ammunition. However, the crew failed to remove the primer from the cartridges and at some point, prior to the fatal incident, one of the rounds was fired. After six hours of unsuccessful emergency surgery, Lee succumbed to his injuries.

In a post on Lee's official Twitter page, run by his sister, Shannon Lee expressed condolences to Hutchins' family and insisted that such tragedies should never happen. The statement read, "Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on Rust. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period."

Soon after news broke about cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' death, many took to social media recalling Lee's untimely death.