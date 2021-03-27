Actress Ayesha Dharker's Father Anil Dharker Passes Away

British Actress Ayesha Dharker's father and veteran journalist-author Anil Dharker passed away on Friday morning (March 26). According to reports, he was suffering from a heart aliment and had been hospitalized for a bypass surgery. Unfortunately, he died after the procedure. He was in the mid-70s.

Anil Dharker was a veteran journalist and writer, who was also the founder and director of the Mumbai International Literary Festival. Since the news of his demise, condolences have been pouring in from Indian and international artists.

Historian and author William Dalrymple tweeted, "RIP Anil Dharker, kind and generous man and director of a great Lit Fest." Writer Shobhaa De shared a tribute, "Goodbye dearest Anil. An elegant mind, a stylish writer, and a loyal friend. You will be missed by all those whose lives you touched. RIP."

Noted columnist Bachi Karkaria wrote, "Extremely saddened by the passing of the many talented Anil Dharker. I can safely say no other Indian Litfest curator had his deep, emotional commitment or drive. Knew him for well nigh 50 years. Flourish as much up there, dear Anil."

Terrible new about @anildharker . He has been a big influence in Mumbai journalism and was an unfailingly kind man. — Meenal Baghel (@writemeenal) March 26, 2021

RIP Anil Dharker.

Your contribution to the world of literature is priceless & unforgettable!



Above all, your warm demeanour and tall presence at all literary events will be missed!



Will always remember you as the person who made me meet @sachin_rt#RIPAnilDharker@anildharker pic.twitter.com/9XKWP9rQIp — Mangalam Maloo (@blitzkreigm) March 26, 2021

For the unversed, Ayesha is best known for her role as Queen Jamilla in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones. She also appeared in the 2005 film The Mistress of Spices.

