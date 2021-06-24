Britney Spears Says The Conservatorship Is Abusive, Adds 'I Just Want My Life Back'

Britney Spears who was set to address the court on June 23, urged that the laws of the conservatorship should be changed. The singer says that if she is deemed fit to work she should not be in a conservatorship. Spears also opened up about how traumatized she feels because of losing control over her life.

She told a Los Angeles judge that she has been drugged, compelled to work against her will and prevented from removing her birth control device over the past 13 years. Spears in a 23-minute address to the court pleaded that her father's legal control of her life should be ended.

Sharing her ordeal she added, "I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized. I just want my life back. I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated. This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life."

While Spears has kept her personal life private, this was the first time the world heard about her struggles because of the conservatorship. For the unversed, her father, James P Spears was granted the conservatorship in 2008 after the singer's very public breakdown leading to concerns about her mental health and potential substance abuse.

Spears added, "I shouldn't be in a conservatorship if I can work. The laws need to change. I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don't feel like I can live a full life." The singer had filed a lawsuit against her father in 2020 and is currently paying the legal fees for both sides.

However, this is not the first time she had opened up about her issues with her father's role in the conservatorship. Back in 2014, Spears had asked about terminating conservatorship altogether which her court-appointed lawyer in the conservatorship, Samuel D Ingham III, failed to do so.

Fans have been showing support towards the singer with the "Free Britney" movement around the world. Meanwhile, her father and his attorneys have emphasized that she and her fortune of over $50 million, will remain vulnerable to fraud and manipulation if the conservatorship is ended.

Jamie Spears has been overseeing Britney Spears' fortune since 2008. However back in 2019, a professional wealth management firm that Spears had requested took over her personal care on a temporary basis.