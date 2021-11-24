Bruce Willis Invited To Attend NASA's Launch Of “First Full-Scale Planetary Defense Test” Rocket Over LA

NASA is all set to launch its first test mission to redirect a non-threatening asteroid. A plot, similar to Bruce Willis' iconic movie Armageddon, which also led the department's administrator Bill Nelson to invite the Hollywood star to witness the memorable moment.

However, Nelson revealed during his statement revealed that the star won't be there. Recalling Willis' memorable turn in the film Armageddon, Nelson said "we didn't want to miss that connection." However, this is not the first time a planetary expedition has be led with Bruce Willis' mention. Back in 2013, during a Senate hearing with experts to discuss the threat that asteroids pose to Earth, humorist Ted Cruz quipped, "I was disappointed that Bruce Willis was not available to be a fifth witness on the panel," reported Deadline.com

Before Tom Cruise, Russian Filmmaker & Actress Launch For The First Film In Space

According to reports, as SpaceX attempts to launch the "planetary-defense mission" from the recently-renamed Vandenberg Space Force Base near Lompoc, north of Santa Barbara the Los Angeles area residents will be able to witness an impressive light show in the night sky.

Talking about Bruce Willi's film Armageddon, the film shows an asteroid heading straight for Earth in the next eighteen days and destroy life. NASA honcho Dan Truman (Billy Bob Thornton) then determines that the only way to stop it is to drill into its surface and detonate a nuclear bomb.

Renowned driller Harry Stamper played by Bruce Willis agrees to helm the dangerous space mission provided he can bring along his own hotshot crew, including cocksure A.J. (Ben Affleck), who Harry thinks isn't good enough for his daughter (Liv Tyler) until he proves himself worthy while on the mission.

Exclusive: Yash Raj Films To Produce Kalpana Chawla Biopic, Shimit Amin To Direct The Film

The 1998 film has garnered a cult following over the years and is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India.