BTS' RM Has THIS Lovely Reaction To Ashley Park's Rendition Of Dynamite In Emily In Paris

BTS' rapper RM recently reacted to actress-singer Ashley Park's rendition of their chartbuster song 'Dynamite' in her popular Netflix show Emily In Paris. The second season of the show was released on December 22 and fans were sent into a frenzy to see Park's character Mindy perform the track in the first episode itself. The cherry on the cake was the rapper's reaction to the same.

Talking about it, RM took to his Instagram stories to share a part of the video wherein one can see Ashley Park singing her rendition of 'Dynamite' in Emily In Paris. The rapper can be seen enjoying the same to his heart's delight and can also be seen giggling in the background. He then goes to scream a 'Ha' as part of the lyrics of the song.

RM also captioned the video stating, "Wow." Fans flooded Ashley Park's social media handle to get her to notice the rapper lauding her act on the show. They were not disappointed as soon enough the Tales Of The City actress noticed the same and had the most overwhelming and beautiful reaction to the same.

Quoting a tweet by a fan who shared the video of RM's Instagram stories, Ashley Park stated, "OMG" along with a crying and lovestruck emojis. The fans also could not stop praising her performance of the song. One of the fans wrote, "Your performance of 'Dynamite' was so good! Thank you for spreading the BTS Borahae agenda." While another fan stated, "You are an amazing singer Ashley. All the other songs you performed too wow. What a voice. I'm binging season 2 right now. Love it." A netizen also wrote, "Just started watching the show and good lord girl you're a rockstar. Absolutely loved your 'La Vie En Rose' and 'Dynamite' covers." Take a look at Park's tweet.

Talking about Ashley Park's performance in 'Dynamite' on Emily In Paris, her character Mindy Chen performs the same at a club after she grabs a job as a singer after having quit her Nanny job in Season 1. Park's character is shown to perform in the club while sporting a drag attire and going by the name of 'Madam Pipi.' The show stars Lily Collins in the lead role.