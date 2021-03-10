Whole Family Saddened: Buckingham Palace Breaks Silence On Meghan-Harry's Claims In Oprah Winfrey Interview

Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (March 9) released a statement on behalf of the Queen after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made damaging racism claims by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan during an interview.

According to reports, the Queen had expressed concerns over allegations of racism and said that issues will be dealt "privately" by the royal family. The statement said, "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members."

Some of the biggest claims in the interview by Meghan and Harry included the royal family's concern about Archie's skin colour. While Harry refused to get into the details of the conversation he had with his family, off-camera he informed Winfrey that neither his grandmother the queen or grandfather Prince Philip had made the racist comment.

According to royal experts, this is the first time Buckingham Palace has come under mounting pressure since Prince Charles' divorce from Princess Diana, in the 1990s.

Notably, Oprah Winfrey's two-hour interview with Harry and Meghan was watched by over 17 million viewers on Sunday night, March 7, when it was broadcasted for the US audience. Reportedly, more than 11 million people also tuned in to watch the interview on ITV aired on March 8, for the Britain audience.

For the unversed, Meghan and Harry quit the royal life in 2020 and now live in California with their young son, Archie. The couple also revealed during the interview that they are expecting their second child, a daughter, this summer.

