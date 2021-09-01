Camila Cabello Faints At The Premiere Of Cinderella: ‘I'm Sorry, I Just Passed Out'

Hollywood singer turned actress Camila Cabello is all set for the release of her upcoming fairytale musical Cinderella. Camila recently attended the premiere of the film in LA and reportedly passed out before coming on stage to address the audience.

During her speech at the event, in a good sport, she said, "I'm sorry, I just passed out, but I'm back! I literally just passed out, and now I'm back and I'm ready to read my notes." The 24-year-old did not reveal the reason behind passing out, but opened up about the film.

"I believed in this movie so much, that all I wanted was to enjoy it, and not fuck it up. And I'm happy I didn't fuck it up. And I'm grateful for everybody who believed in me enough to give me the opportunity," she added.

The actress looked stunning in a white and black dress with leather boots. All the cast members were seen sporting similarly themed outfits on the red carpet of the event.

She took to her Twitter account to share pictures from the event and wrote, "I smiled a lot making this movie but not in these pics LOL our film is a comedy, but last night I was serving drama." The pictures also featured co-stars Billy Porter who plays the Fairy Godmother in the Disney retelling and Idina Menzel who plays Elle's evil step-mother.

Take a look at the pictures,

i smiled a lot making this movie but not in these pics LOL 😂 our film is a comedy, but last night I was serving drama 🎭 #CinderellaMovie pic.twitter.com/vhxW4XBJ0E — camila (@Camila_Cabello) September 1, 2021

EXCLUSIVE! Cinderella Producers Leo Pearlman & James Corden Talk About Updating Old Fairy Tales

Cinderella written and directed by Pitch Perfect creator Kay Cannon, also stars Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine and Pierce Brosnan in pivotal roles. The film produced are Leo Pearlman, James Corden, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, is a modern new take on Cinderella after Corden talked about fairy tales needing an updated version.

The fairytale presents Camila as Ella, as a peasant girl who aspires to become a fashion designer and open her own boutique 'Dresses By Ella'. Meanwhile, the Prince is looking for love and ways to discover who he is instead of inheriting the throne for himself.

Camila Cabello: I Think Cinderella Made Me A More Kick-Ass Woman

The musical incorporates several hit pop songs from contemporary global artists along with original songs by Camila and Idina. Cinderella will release on Amazon Prime Video on September 3.