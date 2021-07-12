Cannes 2021: Jodie Turner-Smith Becomes Victim Of Gucci Jewel Theft At Film Festival

The 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is currently taking place at the French Riviera. Jodie Turner-Smith who attended the Film Festival to support an American film After Yang, was the victim of jewel theft Friday.

On Sunday (July 11) Turner-Smith revealed that she had spent over two hours at the police station tweeted "didn't think I would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in cannes, but here we are..."

Reportedly the British model and actress Jodie Turner-Smith was robbed of her jewels worth tens of thousands of euros. Local French news had revealed that Jodi was staying at Hotel Marriott on the Cannes beachfront.

didn’t think i would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in cannes, but here we are… 🥴 — Jodie (@MissJodie) July 11, 2021

The report said that the theft took place sometime between 12pm-2pm on Friday (July 9), in the actress' room as she had gone down for breakfast. It said that the police reported no signs of a break-in were reportedly found in the room, which was accessible by magnetic keycard.

Jodie throughout the festival was seen sporting Gucci jewels. Last week, for the world premiere of After Yang, she was seen sporting a yellow gold necklace, bracelet and earrings that featured yellow beryls and diamonds, along with a white gold heart-shaped tanzanite and diamond ring.

The actress has moved from the hotel and is particularly worried about her one-year-old daughter, who has accompanied her to the 12-day Festival.

Notably, this is not the first time high-value jewel theft has taken place during the festival. Back in 2013, $ 1 million worth Chopard jewel was stolen from Hotel Novotel.

Coming back to Jodie, she garnered much fame after starring in Queen & Slim opposite Daniel Kaluuya. Apart from movies like The Last Ship, Nightflyers, and Without Remorse, she recently starred as Anne Boleyn, a British mini-series.