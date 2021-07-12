Cannes Film Festival 2021: Sean Penn Takes A Dig At Donald Trump Post Flag Day Screening

American actor-director Sean Penn is making headlines because of his comments about former US President Donal Trump. Sean recently attended the Cannes Film Festival Competition for the premiere of his film Flag Day, which received much love like his previous five directorial projects.

During the press conference that follows the film's screen, Sean opened up about Donal Trump. The director compared Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic to "someone with a machine gun" spreading misinformation.

He said, "We were - not only as a country, but as a world - let down and openly neglected, misinformed. We had truth and reason assaulted under what was in all terms an obscene administration. When my team and I would come home from test and vaccinations sites at night, particularly during testing under Trump, to maddening news - it felt like someone with a machine gun gunning down communities that were most vulnerable from a turret at the White House."

Meanwhile, he also opened up about contrast in the administration of President Biden and said, it's "like a sunrise." He praised that the task force put together by President Biden is "really that feeling like a sun was rising. There was no effort of integrity coming from the federal government until the Trump administration was dismissed."

Coming back to the film, Flag Day reportedly narrates the touching and troubled relationship between a father (Sean) and his daughter (the actor's own, Dylan Penn). The film, based on Jennifer Vogel's 2004 memoir, Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father's Counterfeit Lie, is about a girl growing up with a father who is sneaky, a compulsive liar and a petty thief.