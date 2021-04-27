Chadwick Boseman's Family Says Late Actor Was Not Snubbed At Oscars 2021; Every Nominee Was Deserving

The 93rd Academy Awards held on April 25, received some backlash after the Best Actor award was presented to Anthony Hopkins for his performance in The Father, instead of Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. However, the late actor's family has now opened up about the snub and said they are not upset.

The acclaimed star's brother, Derrick Boseman said that the family had no hard feelings for Anthony Hopkins and he deserved the win. Derrick told TMZ that he doesn't view Chadwick not winning an Oscar for Best Actor as a snub, because "every nominated actor was excellent and deserving of the award." He said that the late actor did not put too much value on the Oscars. "Yes, an Oscar would have been an achievement, but was never an obsession," he added.

Derrick wished Hopkins and his family all the best as he added, "I'm sure Anthony would if Chad won."

Meanwhile, Hopkins who was not available to accept the award, shared a short video from his home on social media. While talking about the win, he also paid a heartfelt tribute to Chadwick. "I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early. I really did not expect this, so I feel very privileged and honoured," he said in his video.

Coming back to Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom was his last film before he passed away on August 28, 2020. The Black Panther star died of cancer at 43, after secretly battling the illness for four years.

Chadwick Boseman's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is based on the Tony-winning play by legendary playwright August Wilson. The film follows famous blues singer Ma Rainey who had recorded her first track in a Chicago recording studio for Paramount Records.

While Ma Rainey is played by Viola Davis, Boseman in the film was seen playing the role of Levee Green, the band's overconfident trumpeter who also wrote original compositions in the hopes of breaking away from the band and getting his own record deal.