Chloe Zhao, Scarlett Johansson Listed Among FT's 25 Most Influential Women

Filmmaker Chloe Zhao who won several Oscars for her film Nomanland, and is winning hearts with her recent release Eternals has been named among the Financial Times' 25 Most Influential Women. Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson, author Sally Rooney, Shonda Rhimes, athlete Naomi Osaka, Taiwan president Tsai Ing-Wen and many more.

Spider-Man No Way Home: Producer Amy Pascal Reveals More 'Spider-Man' Movies Will Be Made By Marvel And Sony

The FT's annual Women of the Year list was reportedly curated with the help of FT journalists from dozens of international bureaus, as well as former women of the year like Jane Fraser, Christine Lagarde, Elizabeth Warren, Billie Jean King, Malala and Greta Thunberg.

Chloe became the first Asian woman, the first woman of colour and only the second woman ever to win the Academy Award for Best Director. The Chinese-born Zhao took to the spotlight with Zomanland's release in 2020. She is also proving her expertise in a wider range of genres with Marvel's Eternals. The film may have not been a box office success but it has impressed many fans in the theatre. Recently, she posted a picture of Count Dracula on Instagram, teasing her next film which is set to be a science-fiction western horror genre mash-up.

Hollywood's highest-paid actress who locked horns with a big studio like Disney has been named in the list. Scarlett Johansson has made her way in the industry with a wide range of roles across a decade long career. Producer, screenwriter Shonda Rhimes best known for Bridgerton has also been making waves with her writing.

Eternals Box Office: Marvel Film Earns Rs 27.45 Crore In India On Second Weekend

Meanwhile, athlete Naomi Osaka in recent years has shed light on an important topic of mental health and the challenges that people from all walks of life face daily. She has used her fame and name to help people understand and prioritise health and wellbeing. The sports icon is also known as a champion of equality.