Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo & Others React To US Capitol Violence; 'They Are The Enemies Of Democracy'
Hollywood Celebrities on Wednesday (January 6) took to their social media accounts to open up about the mayhem on the US Capitol grounds. Condemning the act of violence, celebs called out Trump supporters who swarmed the US Capitol building during the counting of US President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College votes.
The mob ended up forcing lawmakers into hiding as they attempted to overturn America's presidential election and stop Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. Reportedly, during a rally, Trump established himself as the winner and encouraged supporters to head to the US Capitol.
Hollywood celebrities like MCU stars Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Singer Pink, actor Sean Penn, Alec Baldwin and other celebrities urged for a peaceful transition of power.
Mark Ruffalo wrote, "It's all BS. Look now at the face of lawlessness, look at this willful ignorance, remember these people. They are the enemies of democracy."
Singer Pink went on to say in her Twitter post that she feels embarrassed. "As a United States Citizen, and the daughter of two veterans, and the sister of another, I am ashamed of what is happening in Washington. Hypocrisy, shame, Embarrassment. Unpatriotic hypocritical sheep drinking poison Kool aid. This is a sad day for America," she added.
Author Stephen King said, "The only thing that might stop this is for Donald Trump to concede the election."
Take a look at more tweets,
Just think of the carnage had they not been white.— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 6, 2021
This is a coup attempt on behalf of Trump and his complicit allies. This is All on Trump and his administration. The cowards in the GOP must be held accountable. #CoupAttempt— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 6, 2021
CALL IT WHAT IT IS. IT. IS. TERRORISM.— Zendaya (@Zendaya) August 12, 2017
15 arrests? I've seen more than that at a hockey game.— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) January 7, 2021
. @Facebook, @Instagram, @Twitter, @Google, Mark Zuckerberg, @SherylSandberg, @jack, @Sundarpichai, @SusanWojcicki pic.twitter.com/df3ZLR5Ruk— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 7, 2021
The epitome of white privilege! How disturbing!!! I am sick to my stomach ! pic.twitter.com/XcCiCUmt1X— Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 6, 2021
Reported shots fired inside the house chambers. This is why we can’t have nice things, you fucking mouth breathers who stormed the capital.— Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) January 6, 2021
I’m sorry but if these protesters were BLACK...WTF. Stopping a constitutional hearing...— Tika Sumpter (@iamtikasumpter) January 6, 2021
The irony is pretty funny.........weren’t people just wild animals in the summer for demanding justice and now?🤔🤔🤔🤔......Let me just watch.— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2021
Support the peaceful transition of power!!!!!!!! That’s being a patriot!— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 6, 2021
Unimaginable.— Sarah Jessica Parker (@SJP) January 6, 2021
Disgraceful.
Shocking.
But no surprise.
So many to hold responsible. You know who you are.
You dismissed the violent, divisive, cruel rhetoric. You made excuses.
Cowards
He/you are not leaders.
We will try to re-build. You will try to live with yourselves
As a United States Citizen, and the daughter of two veterans, and the sister of another, I am ashamed of what is happening in Washington. Hypocrisy, shame,— P!nk (@Pink) January 6, 2021
Embarrassment. Unpatriotic hypocritical sheep drinking poison Kool aid. This a sad day for America.
January 6, 2021
Netizens have also called out the double standards of lawmakers for dealing with violence and protests. Back in 2020, heavy actions were taken even against peace protests during the Black Lives Matter movement all across the US.
