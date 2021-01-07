    For Quick Alerts
      Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo & Others React To US Capitol Violence; 'They Are The Enemies Of Democracy'

      Hollywood Celebrities on Wednesday (January 6) took to their social media accounts to open up about the mayhem on the US Capitol grounds. Condemning the act of violence, celebs called out Trump supporters who swarmed the US Capitol building during the counting of US President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College votes.

      Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo US Capitol Violence

      The mob ended up forcing lawmakers into hiding as they attempted to overturn America's presidential election and stop Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. Reportedly, during a rally, Trump established himself as the winner and encouraged supporters to head to the US Capitol.

      Hollywood celebrities like MCU stars Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Singer Pink, actor Sean Penn, Alec Baldwin and other celebrities urged for a peaceful transition of power.

      Mark Ruffalo wrote, "It's all BS. Look now at the face of lawlessness, look at this willful ignorance, remember these people. They are the enemies of democracy."

      Singer Pink went on to say in her Twitter post that she feels embarrassed. "As a United States Citizen, and the daughter of two veterans, and the sister of another, I am ashamed of what is happening in Washington. Hypocrisy, shame, Embarrassment. Unpatriotic hypocritical sheep drinking poison Kool aid. This is a sad day for America," she added.

      Author Stephen King said, "The only thing that might stop this is for Donald Trump to concede the election."

      Take a look at more tweets,

      Netizens have also called out the double standards of lawmakers for dealing with violence and protests. Back in 2020, heavy actions were taken even against peace protests during the Black Lives Matter movement all across the US.

      Story first published: Thursday, January 7, 2021, 15:58 [IST]
