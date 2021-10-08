Chris Evans To Return As Captain America For The New Fantastic Four Movie?

Chris Evans is known for playing the MCU superhuman Steve Rogers aka Captain America. The actor was last seen playing the MCU iconic character in Avengers: Endgame as he retired from the Avengers. However, according to a recent report, he is set to return for the new Fantastic Four movie.

This is not the first time Chris will be associated with the Fantastic Four franchise. In the original 2005 release, Chris played the role of Human Torch alongside, Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba and Michael Chiklis. But this time, Evans will be returning to the franchise as Captain America in a small cameo.

Evans has been playing the role since 2011, starting from Captain America: The First Avenger, to Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Infinity War and many more. Recently he also made a cameo in Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy, which has fans excited about his possible return.

However, there hasn't been any confirmation from Chris or Kevin Feige. Fantastic Four backed by Marvel and Disney has been in the making for several years, but there haven't been updates about the project. Nor have the makers confirmed the leading cast of the franchise.

Meanwhile, Evans is making headlines for dating rumours with Selena Gomez after he followed her on Instagram. The two reportedly were also spotted together more than one and are suspected to be working on an upcoming project together. Another report about the actor revealed that Evans is planning to run for the 2024 presidential elections in the US.