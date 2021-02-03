Chris Hemsworth & Chris Pratt's New Looks From Thor: Love And Thunder Leaked Online

Chris Hemsworth recently began shooting for Thor: Love And Thunder in Australia and had shared pictures from the team's welcome party in his home country. The newest update from the film's set in Centennial Park, Sydney, revealed new looks of lead stars Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt.

Hemsworth who plays Thor and Pratt who will reprise his role as Peter Quill or Star-Lord in the leaked pictures, can be seen in new suits as the Marvel Cinematic Universe moves into Phase Four. Apart from Thor's new suit, the pictures also gave a major easter egg for the film's story. The shooting seemed to be in full swing, as the two were surrounded with heavy camera equipment and assistants.

Fans were excited to see the duo donning late-80s inspired outfits. Thor in the new film will be seen sporting long blonde tresses once again. In the pictures, he can be seen dressed in a pair of snug-fit blue jeans paired with a red leather vest, walking around with the Stormbreaker axe. Meanwhile, Quill can be seen in his purple spacesuit.

Check out these first looks from the set of 'THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER' featuring Thor, Kraglin, Nebula and Star-Lord!



(Via: @DailyMailUK | #ThorLoveAndThunder) pic.twitter.com/aYceSfR7W7 — MoviesMatrix 🍿 (@MoviesMatrix) February 1, 2021

More pictures of Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt on the set of #ThorLoveandThunder!



New costumes 👀



(@matrix_pictures) pic.twitter.com/oBhleQRLQq — Marvel Stuff (@marveIstuff) February 1, 2021

Another set of pictures shared by a Twitter user, showed Pratt who can be seen in red armour amid a discussion with Hemsworth in a tight pair of jeans and a singlet. The latter was also spotted with an animatronic goat, hinting that mystical goats Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder will be introduced in the anticipated Thor sequel.

Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt on the set of #ThorLoveandThunder!



(@matrix_pictures) pic.twitter.com/XqkFiuIzBa — Marvel Stuff (@marveIstuff) February 1, 2021

According to reports, Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder are part of Jason Aaron's Mighty Thor stories. The mystical goats are guardians of an alternate version of the Mjolnir, which cannot be lifted by Thor. It is being speculated that this alternate Mjolnir will be seen with Natalie Portman's character Jane Foster.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder also features Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale will don the anti-hero or the villain's character, Gorr the God Butcher. The film is slated to release on May 6, 2022, in the United States.

ALSO READ: Marvel Shifts Release Dates Of Spider-Man 3, Doctor Strange 2 And Thor: Love and Thunder

ALSO READ: Christian Bale To Join Natalie Portman And Tessa Thompson In Thor: Love And Thunder, As A Villain!