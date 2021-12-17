    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting Second Baby

      By
      |

      Hollywood star Chris Pratt and his wife, author Katherine Schwarzenegger, are expecting their second child together. Multiple sources confirmed to People magazine that 42-year-old Pratt and Schwarzenegger will welcome their second child next year. Pratt and Schwarzenegger welcomed their first baby -- daughter Lyla Maria -- in August 2020.

      Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger,

      The news comes just days after Pratt shared a post on Instagram to celebrate Schwarzenegger's 32nd birthday. "Happy Birthday Honey! You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner. I simply can’t imagine how lost I’d be without you."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt)

      "You’re beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you’re a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other. Thank you for everything," Pratt had posted.

      Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Says The Marvel Sequel Is A Heavier StoryGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Says The Marvel Sequel Is A Heavier Story

      The Guardians of the Galaxy star shares Jack, who turns eight this month, with former wife, actor Anna Faris. Pratt and Schwarzenegger tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California in June 2019.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X