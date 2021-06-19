Chris Pratt Reacts To Varun Dhawan's Excitement For The Tomorrow War

Hollywood star Chris Pratt gave a shout out to his fans in India as he indulged in a friendly banter with his Bollywood counterpart Varun Dhawan on social media. Dhawan, who is a fan of the Guardians of the Galaxy star, recently commented on the trailer of Pratt's upcoming sci-fi movie The Tomorrow War.

The film, which is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, features Pratt as a family man who gets drafted to fight in a future war against aliens where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront the past. "Those aliens look scary af, but I trust @prattprattpratt to put at least one of them in an armbar. Looks legit!" Dhawan wrote on a post by Pratt.

The Hollywood star replied to Dhawan on Friday night, writing on Twitter, "Great speaking with you brotha! Big shout out to you all of my friends in India! @Varun_dvn" In his response, Dhawan simply wrote, "All love brothaa."

The Tomorrow War Starring Chris Pratt Launching Exclusively Worldwide On Amazon Prime Video On July 2, 2021

The Tomorrow War, directed by Chris McKay, also feature Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, and Academy Award-winner JK Simmons In the sci-fi action drama, the world is stunned when a group of time travellers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species.

"The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Pratt).

"Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a scientist (Strahovski) and his estranged father (Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet," the official logline read. The movie has been produced by Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media.