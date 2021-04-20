Christian Bale's Look From Thor: Love and Thunder Leaked, Set Photos Go Viral

Christian Bale who is gearing up for Thor: Love and Thunder, recently was trending as photos of his new looked leaked online. Bale reportedly set to play the villainous role of Gorr the God Butcher, was spotted with a bald look on the sets.

The Taika Waititi-directed sequel to the 2017 hit Thor: Ragnarok is currently undergoing principal photography in Chris Hemsworth's home country, Australia. The former Batman (Bale) was spotted on the sets with a shaved head in casual clothes. Take a look at the photos,

For the unversed, Gorr the God Butcher is a Marvel supervillain who is hell-bent on killing every god in the multiverse. Born on an unnamed planet, Gorr grew up with a deep belief in Gods. However, after suffering through the death of his family on a wasteland of a planet he starts to lose faith.

When he does meet a god who falls from the sky, he kills him to claim his weapon and powers. He then sets out to kill every deity in the multiverse. In the comics, Thor ends up having to team up with different versions of himself to stop Gorr's eons-long mission.

The fourth film in the Thor franchise stars Tessa Thompson as the Asgardian Queen with Natalie Portman's Jane Foster wielding Mjolnir, the new Goddess of Thunder. Thor was last seen in Avengers: Endgame, while leaving with Peter Quill aka Star-Lord.

While it is rare to get a glimpse of behind the scenes from a Marvel shoot, earlier this year, several pictures of Chris had also gone viral. In the pictures, he was spotted with Chris Pratt, who plays Star-Lord in the MCU. Notably, Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theatres on February 11, 2022.

ALSO READ: Chris Hemsworth & Chris Pratt's New Looks From Thor: Love And Thunder Leaked Online

ALSO READ: Marvel Shifts Release Dates Of Spider-Man 3, Doctor Strange 2 And Thor: Love and Thunder