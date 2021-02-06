Christopher Plummer Passes Away: Ana de Armas, Chris Evans & Other Celebs Pay Tribute To ‘Sound of Music' Star

Christopher Plummer passed away at the age of 91 at his Connecticut home. Plummer's wife of more than five decades, Elaine Taylor, was by his side when he died on Friday (February 5). The late actor's manager Lou Pitt, shared a tribute statement calling Plummer a "National treasure".

"Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self-deprecating humor and the music of words. He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us," Pitt told the Deadline.

Plummer best known for his 1965 appearance as Captain John Von Trapp in The Sound of Music, had reportedly started his career as a stage actor. He went on to perform on Broadway, and London's West End and later moved on to acting in films. After appearing in more than 100 films, he was recently seen in All the Money in the World and Knives Out. Chris has also won two Tony Awards, an Oscar and had also been nominated for a second Oscar in recent years.

Many actors took to social media sharing tributes for the late actor. For George Takei, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans and many more recalled their best memories of Christopher Plummer.

Here are the posts by celebs who paid tribute to the late Christopher Plummer.

This is truly heartbreaking. What an unbelievable loss. Few careers have such longevity and impact. One of my favorite memories from Knives Out was playing piano together in the Thrombey house between set ups. He was a lovely man and a legendary talent. 💙💙💙 https://t.co/eFwNVe762w — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 5, 2021

RIP to Christopher Plummer, a living legend who loved his craft, and was an absolute gentleman. So lucky to have shared a set with him. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hNPbTM6Gxw — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) February 5, 2021

So sad to hear that Christopher Plummer has passed. What a legend. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) February 5, 2021

RIP great #christopherplummer, Captain of us all. PS when you were doing your marvelous Lear at @LCTheater & that phone with a clucking chicken ringtone went off during a quiet moment, that was me. I’m so sorry. — John Bolton (@ItsJohnBolton) February 5, 2021

