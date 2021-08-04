Cinderella Trailer: Camila Cabello Is An Ambitious Businesswoman In Modern Day Fairy Tale

The makers of the modern-day Cinderella have finally released a full-length trailer of the musical drama on Tuesday (August 3). The trailer of Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello and Billy Porter, has impressed many with the new twists incorporated in the centuries-old fairy tale that Disney turned into a popular animated musical film in 1950 and a version in 2015.

Cinderella Trailer: Camila Cabello Starts New Life As A Designer In The Fairytale Retelling

The Cinderella trailer starts with Camilla Cabello saying, "This is it...dresses by Ella." The singer turned actress in the film will be seen playing Cinderella, an ambitious young lady who wants to become a successful businesswoman. While she is ridiculed by the townspeople, she decides to make her own destiny on her own.

The traditional story had the protagonist go to the ball to meet the prince and falls in love, here Cinderella goes to the ball to show off her design work, make connections and win clients. When the prince falls in love with her, she can be seen telling the prince, "I have dreams that I have to chase."

The new trailer of Cinderella also gave a better look at Billy Porter's character, who plays the fabulous fairy godmother. The fairy godmother, in the new version, uses her magic to create a dress from Cinderella's designs to help her glam up for the ball.

Ahead Of Amazon Prime Video's Cinderella Release, Let's Look At Different Cinderella Stories Over The Years

The film also stars Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, James Corden, Nicholas Galitzine and Pierce Brosnan in pivotal roles. Cinderella, written and directed by Pitch Perfect screenwriter Kay Cannon, will arrive on 3 September 2021 on Amazon Prime.